Nate Silver Sees Trump's Path to Victory Starting in These Three States

Over at Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight blog, Joe Biden has an 89 out of 100% chance of winning the election, while Trump’s chances are just 10 in a 100.

Ah, but there’s a catch.

If you’re skeptical of polling (like I am) and have been looking at other factors in assessing the likely outcome (like I have) then when you look at his map, you see quite a few states listed as toss-ups that Trump is actually likely to win.

In fact, Nate Silver himself notes that if Trump wins Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina (all states I expect him to win) Trump’s chances are basically 50/50.

If Trump wins all three Needle States the election is 50:50. https://t.co/1loKiZVJXp https://t.co/eU80ScUyBT pic.twitter.com/rRmhSkz3W3 — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 2, 2020

Playing with FiveThirtyEight’s map tool further, if you add Arizona into Trump’s column, Trump has a 60/40 chance of winning the election. Add Ohio, it goes up to 90/10.

Now, for what it’s worth, all of the above states I believe Trump will win. Nate Silver, however, doesn’t. All of these states are toss-ups on his map that lean slightly blue. Of course, he was wrong last time, so don’t take his word as gospel. Still, this forecasting tool tells us how winning just a few toss-up states changes the dynamic of the election dramatically.

