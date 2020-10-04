BREAKING: Trump Could be Discharged from Walter Reed on Monday

Things continue to look good for President Trump as doctors now say he could be released from Walter Reed Medical Center as early as Monday.

Trump has remained without a fever since Friday, and assuming his condition continues to improve, Trump will be able to return to the White House while continuing treatment.

“Today he feels well. He’s been up and around,” said Dr. Brian Garibaldi of Walter Reed Medical Center. “If he continues to look and feel as well as he does today our hope is that we can plan for a discharge as early as tomorrow.”

President Trump could be discharged from hospital as early as tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/g7JitW1qDZ — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) October 4, 2020

This is the first time we’ve gotten any potential date of discharge for President Trump since arriving at Walter Reed Medical Center.

