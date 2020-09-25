Democrat Congressional Candidate Politicizes Cancer Diagnosis of Trump Official

Michael Caputo, a spokesman at the Health and Human Services Department, recently announced a 60-day medical leave from his position. He was diagnosed with cancer last week following surgery. Caputo had been urged to get it checked out by a doctor on the Coronavirus Task Force who had noticed a lump on his throat. The diagnosis was reported by the Buffalo News earlier this week.

Caputo, a political consultant who worked on Trump’s presidential campaign, as well as Carl Paladino’s unsuccessful gubernatorial campaign in 2010, was highly active in local and state politics. Reports of his diagnosis did not go unnoticed by Nate McMurray, Democratic candidate for Congress in New York’s 27th District, Caputo’s home district. McMurray was quick to politicize the news in a Facebook post.

“I wish death on no one,” the candidate wrote. “But this man will enjoy the best public healthcare imaginable. While denying millions the same, and lying about a virus that’s killing us.”

“My pity is limited,” McMurray added.

Mr. Caputo is a husband and the father of two young daughters, and Mr. McMurray can’t table his hatred of President Trump long enough to speak of Caputo’s diagnosis without making a partisan political attack.

Rus Thompson, a local activist in Western New York and a colleague of Michael Caputo’s was outraged by McMurray’s comments.

“The haters are going to hate but what I saw McMurray post on his social media enraged me,” he told PJ Media. “Does he have no compassion? It’s disgusting statements from the left that just furthers the divide in this country.”

Caputo is no stranger to the vile side of politics. His connections to President Trump previously got him targeted by Congressional Democrats during their investigation of alleged Trump-Russia collusion. Caputo’s need for lawyers as he was repeatedly called to testify before Congress drained him financially, and destroyed his business.

“Him getting the job in HHS was a blessing in many ways, he had literally lost his business, all his clients abandoned him, he was close to broke,” explained Thompson. “People don’t realize the damage that was done to him and his family. His daughters were afraid to go to school, harassment in that little town of East Aurora, death threats, people driving by yelling obscenities at them. It’s all sickening.”

“Leave them in peace, let Michael heal, help him fight, and reach out with a helping hand, a kind word. It’s what we do and who we are,” Thompson added.

McMurray’s shameful comments come on the heels of his recently rolled-out campaign slogan, “Be Kind. Do Good.” According to a post on Facebook, he only got negative feedback on his new slogan, as his supporters preferred “fight like hell.”

“But this is more me,” he said of his new slogan.

McMurray is looking to unseat the Republican incumbent, Chris Jacobs. The McMurray campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

