Epic RNC Ad Features Democrats Calling for SCOTUS Vacancy to Be Filled

Democrats are, without a doubt, panicking over the vacancy on the Supreme Court following the death of left-wing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. With a conservative majority on the horizon, and, as of now, enough votes and enough time to confirm a nominee before the election, Democrats are threatening impeachment, court-packing, and pretty much anything they possibly can to prevent President Trump from filling the seat±or retaliation if he does.

But they’re also accusing the GOP of hypocrisy because of how the GOP blocked the nomination of Merrick Garland. We’ve noted here that both sides have taken positions on Supreme Court vacancies that have been convenient at the moment, only to be reversed under different circumstances, and the Republican National Committee has created a brilliant ad highlighting key Democrats explaining the importance of filling a Supreme Court vacancy.

The ad features Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Bernie Sanders, and others all calling for a Supreme Court vacancy to be filled.

"The American people deserve a fully-staffed court of nine." "The president nominates, and then the senate advises and consents, or not." "I say to you, do your job. Vote for a Supreme Court nominee."pic.twitter.com/drqO80Z4V8 — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 21, 2020

President Trump announced on Monday morning that he’s narrowed his list of potential nominees down to five, and will announce his nominee by the end of the week.

