McConnell Declares Trump's Replacement for RBG 'Will Receive a Vote on the Floor of the United States Senate'

In response to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that Trump’s nominee to fill the vacancy on the court “will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”

“The Senate and the nation mourn the sudden passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life,” McConnell said in a statement.

“Since the 1880s, no Senate has confirmed an opposite-party president’s Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year,” he continued. “By contrast, Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary. Once again, we will keep our promise. President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”

Sources tell ABC News that President Trump will put forth a nominee to fill the vacancy on the court in a matter of days.

