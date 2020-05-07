Trump Warns a 'Big Price Should Be Paid' by Obama Administration for Targeting General Flynn

Following the Justice Department’s dropping the criminal case against Lt. General Michael Flynn, President Trump cheered the decision, heaping praise on his former national security adviser, and issuing a warning to the Obama administration for what they did to him.

“He was an innocent man,” Trump said Thursday afternoon. “He is a great gentleman. He was targeted by the Obama administration and he was targeted in order to try and take down a president, and what they’ve done is a disgrace, and I hope a big price is going to be paid. A big price should be paid. There’s never been anything like this in the history of our country.”

The Justice Department dropped the case on Thursday following the release of internal memos over a week ago indicated that agents tried to catch Flynn in a lie to “get him fired” as Trump’s adviser, indicating he was deliberately set up for perjury.

“What the Obama administration did is unprecedented,” Trump continued. “It’s never happened. A thing like this has never happened before in the history of our country. I hope a lot of people are going to pay a big price because they’re dishonest, crooked people. They’re scum, and I say it a lot. They’re human scum. This should never have happened in this country.”

“The Obama administration Justice Department was a disgrace.”

Flynn resigned as Trump’s national security adviser just weeks into his presidency. Perhaps now he’ll get an opportunity to serve in the Trump administration again.

And hopefully, Trump is right and the Obama administration officials who set up Flynn will pay “a big price.”

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama’s Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis