FBI officials deliberately tried to catch then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in a lie to get him prosecuted or fired, according to handwritten FBI notes recently provided to Flynn’s lawyers.

Sources told Just The News that the notes and other emails were “provided belatedly to Flynn’s lawyers under seal and are expected to be released by court order to the public by week’s end.”

According to the notes, FBI officials discussed not reading Flynn his Miranda rights before interviewing him in January 2017, a standard practice for such interviews, so they could charge him with a crime if he misled FBI agents.

“What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?” read the handwritten notes.

Justice Department officials have not yet released who wrote the notes, but they do know the identity of the FBI official responsible for them.

The notes were part of the new evidence Flynn’s lawyer Sidney Powell cited last week when he filed a court motion that Flynn’s conviction should be dismissed because he was framed.

Michael Flynn abruptly resigned as White House national security adviser on February 12, 2017, after what was believed to be a “months-long campaign by former Obama administration confidantes to handicap President Donald Trump’s national security apparatus and preserve the nuclear deal with Iran,” according to multiple sources who spoke with the Washington Free Beacon. These new documents clearly prove that campaign was, in fact, real.

This story is developing.

