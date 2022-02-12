New Homeland Security Terrorism Bulletin Targets Freedom of Speech in America

A Puritan divine (whose name escapes me at the moment) once wrote something to the effect that government is like the tiger who, chained in the morning, knows before noon the full length of his tether because he continually strains against it.

In other words, with rare exceptions (think George Washington declining to seek a third term as President), the tendency of those in power is always to seek as much of it as possible, especially when it’s combined with the ever-present totalitarian temptation of the Left.

A generation later, James Madison warned that greater dangers to liberty are found in the quiet and gradual expanse of government power: “There are more instances of the abridgement of freedom of the people by gradual and silent encroachments of those in power than by violent and sudden usurpations.”

The response of the federal and many state governments to the COVID-19 pandemic illustrates this reality in multiple ways. President Joe Biden cannot let go of mask mandates supported by scant scientific evidence, and his administration continues urging Big Tech to silence anybody on social media who says anything remotely critical of the CDC.

This has produced a situation in which the national Democratic leadership has succumbed to temptation and indeed has become addicted. That addiction is a major reason why Rep. Jim Cooper, the moderate Blue Dog Tennessee Democrat, is retiring from Congress after 32 years.

It’s not the only reason — a redistricting plan favored by Republicans is also involved — but listen to what Cooper recently told Nashville Scene by way of explanation for his decision to call it quits:

“What outreach do we have to Republicans and independents? Most of the rhetoric you hear is, ‘Let’s double down, let’s force it down their throats.’ That’s not the way to win votes. You have to have mutual respect and trust. “First, that takes familiarity. What Tennessee Democrats need is a strategy to win. We’re addicted to telling other people what to think. You can’t really win many elections if you’re that self-righteous.”

Cooper’s assessment of his party in the Volunteer State is even more so the case at the national level, as illustrated by a new bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that all but defines freedom of speech as a variety of terrorism.

In a Feb. 7 National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ underlings claimed an increased likelihood of violent attacks on and within the United States, thanks to “… an online environment filled with false or misleading narratives and conspiracy theories, and other forms of mis- dis- and mal-information (MDM) introduced and/or amplified by foreign and domestic threat actors” [seeking to] “exacerbate societal friction to sow discord and undermine public trust in government institutions to encourage unrest, which could potentially inspire acts of violence.”

Just in case there is any doubt in anybody’s mind about who DHS is accusing of spreading MDM, the bulletin further pointed to:

“The proliferation of false or misleading narratives, which sow discord or undermine public trust in U.S. government institutions. For example, there is widespread online proliferation of false or misleading narratives regarding unsubstantiated widespread election fraud and COVID-19. Grievances associated with these themes inspired violent extremist attacks during 2021.”

And to drive the point home, the Biden/Mayorkas DHS bulletin warns there could be violence instigated by those election integrity and voter fraud critics during the 2022 congressional campaign:

“Some domestic violent extremists have continued to advocate for violence in response to false or misleading narratives about unsubstantiated election fraud. The months preceding the upcoming 2022 midterm elections could provide additional opportunities for these extremists and other individuals to call for violence directed at democratic institutions, political candidates, party offices, election events, and election workers.”

Do you say you doubt whether allegations made across the ideological spectrum concerning the outcomes of the 2016 and 2020 elections have been fully and honestly evaluated? That, according to the Biden/Mayorkas DHS bulletin, makes you a “domestic terrorist.”

Liberty Counsel President Mat Staver, who is continually in federal courtrooms defending the First Amendment rights of all Americans, says this about that bulletin:

“The National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin is the latest tactic by the Biden administration to trample on the First Amendment and bully law-abiding citizens. When did criticizing government institutions and policies regarding masking and shot mandates become a domestic terrorism threat? When did public assemblies alone become a threat? “The First Amendment guarantees freedom of religion, expression, assembly, and the right to petition the government. Freedom of speech is a fundamental right of every dissenting voice to freely voice or express their opinions and ideas. The First Amendment does not have a truth meter that the government must pre-approve. “The Founders considered free speech to be a natural right that was vital to the existence of a healthy republic. However, this administration apparently feels threatened by Americans who think for themselves and will not uncritically accept government propaganda and coercion.”

So much for freedom of speech. Those of us on the Right who warned after the 9/11 terrorist attacks that Section 215 of the Patriot Act would inevitably be abused have, in the years following its enactment, sadly, been vindicated on multiple occasions besides COVID-19. And more are coming.