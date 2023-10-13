Campus Protests Terrorize Students

The arrogance, destructiveness, and sheer chaotic nature of the collegiate hive mind should have you worried. Yes, today is the Global Day of Jihad. While the entire day has yet to unfold, as of this writing, nothing particularly awful in terms of violence has transpired. Yet. My concern, at least for the moment, is not terrorist sleeper cells. Rather, it is the college students in and around where I live.

I remember all too well the Summer of Floyd when my daughter tried to keep my grandchildren occupied and entertained while listening to the gunfire of the peaceful protestors a few blocks away. Whether the people who stage these protests and riots are infiltrators or agitated, uninformed, uneducated, hormone-driven college students, they are stunningly self-absorbed and perfectly capable of committing acts of violence. And they will be perfectly happy to do so.

This was a gathering at the University of Washington’s Red Square yesterday:

A pro-Palestine rally at the @UW Red Square. A couple of verbal arguments at the fringes of the group, but lots of safety people in yellow vests keeping people apart. @KOMONews – pic.twitter.com/5DqCg5gcQS — Jonathan Simmons (@JSimmonsTVNews) October 12, 2023

Does that sound intimidating to you? Imagine what it must be like to be a Jewish student at UW.

These girls are understandably terrified for their very lives. And can you blame them? No one can claim ignorance of the atrocities committed on Oct. 7, and no sane person can justify them. But we are not dealing with sane people. The mind virus of indoctrination has taken hold firmly in the protestors’ still-developing brains. But it would be folly to say they know not what they do. They know. They just don’t care.

Scenes like the ones above are being repeated at colleges and universities and in public spaces not just across the United States, but across the world. And as Victoria pointed out earlier today, the anti-Semites in our midst are not above making the fight as personal as possible. At Stanford, an instructor told the Jewish members of a class to gather up their belongings and stand in a corner, stating that this was an illustration of what Israel has done to the Palestinians.

The violence got a bit more intentional at Drexel University. Campus Reform notes that someone set fire to the door of an observant Jew’s dorm room. You can see it in the post below. She had the door decorated with bats and Jack-O-Lanterns for Halloween. So she felt comfortable enough in her dorm to do that. That is, until this week.

Drexel University – an observant Jewish student’s dorm room door was set on fire. No other door was vandalized and the student believed she was targeted due to her outspoken support of Israel. Police are investigating this as a possible hate crime. pic.twitter.com/ifFDpLiEdg — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 11, 2023

This act of vandalism, or perhaps it would be more appropriate to call it terrorism, was likely committed because this poor girl is Jewish. This is in a general college atmosphere in which one’s present and future can be demolished and one’s past endlessly scrutinized for the simple act of using the wrong pronoun — an act which, according to the average college student, is among the most traumatizing experiences they may ever have. Using a wrong pronoun, of course, is an “act of violence,” as opposed to this incident at Drexel, in which we have an actual act of violence.

These people are not LARPing, and they are not like the ’60s radicals who eventually went on to fuel the dot-com boom. And this is not the ’60s. The stakes are much higher, higher than they have ever been. And whatever idealism may have been a part of that decade has long since been winnowed away. Only the violence remains.