Weekend Parting Shot: The VA Offers More than 50 Gender Options for Clients

Happy Friday, gentle readers,

I hope this missive finds you at the start of a relaxing and refreshing weekend. It is finally feeling like Fall in this part of the world. There is a chill in the air, and the leaves are starting to turn. Why, it’s time to enjoy that beverage that whispers autumn colors, fluffy sweaters, and warm vests.

That’s right! I’m going to go to Oktoberfest to drink beer. What did you think I was going to say? Pumpkin spice? No. I’ve never had pumpkin spice anything, and unless I am captured in war or lost in the wilderness and have no other choice than drinking something that has pumpkin spice in it or dying of thirst, I never will. And even then, it may be a coin toss.

So many choices, so little time…

So as not to get left out of the latest thing, the Department of Veteran’s Affairs is now offering services for trans people. That makes sense, given the odds that there are undoubtedly veterans out there who identify as trans. And the VA recognizes an impressive array of options when it comes to choosing one’s gender. In fact, “dizzying” may be a more apt descriptor.

SCOOP: In a survery sent from the Dept of Veterans Affairs about the benefits available to veterans who want to undergo sex change surgery, they provide over 50 gender options to choose from: pic.twitter.com/mwnfzVWNhV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 22, 2023

Some of the genders include “Aggressive” (isn’t that an adjective?), “Bulldagger,” “Fa’afafine,” “Genderfaun,” “Hijra,” “Mahu,” “Nadleeh,” “Neutrois,” “Demiboy,” “Demigirl,” “Genderfae,” “Pangender,” “Stud,” “Travesti” and “Void gender.” This is sounding less and less like a list of genders and more like a list of creatures you would encounter during a Dungeons & Dragons quest.

If anybody out there still plays World of Warcraft, you may want to write a few of these down. You may need to know the right spell to defend yourself against a third-level chaotic/neutral Nadleeh. Is this a page from the VA website or a list of H.P. Lovecraft’s elder gods? Is “Cthulhu” a gender yet? If not, I may have just given someone a horrible idea.

People are pretty much just pulling these names out of their posteriors at this point, aren’t they? I picture someone upending a box of Scrabble tiles and deciding that whichever ones land face-up will make up the name of their new gender. Any day now, we’re going to see genders like “ftgyuhik,” “mevnkef,” and “az vghnj.” You can count on it.

In case you were wondering, “Man,” “Boy,” “Woman,” and “Girl” are on the list. But why be something that pedantic when you can be a bulldagger? And how does one become a bulldagger? I mean, if someone wants to switch from man to woman or vice-versa, the process is pretty straightforward, but what do they have to do to someone who wants to become a bulldagger, a fa’afafine or a mahu? I think that we’ll all have a better weekend if I don’t try to find out.

Wine recommendation

I’ve been waiting to review this wine for some time, but it suddenly became popular in these precincts, and I had a little difficulty tracking down a bottle. but here is a rather pleasant Chardonnay named Butter.

This is an oaked Chardonnay, and the wood barrels give it just a tiny bite and a hint of dryness. And there is a creamy texture which works well for this wine. The nose has a dash of lemon to it, and there is a hint of tartness in the aftertaste, which actually compliments the drinking experience. You also catch a bit of lemon, and I thought I detected a little caramel and/or vanilla.

This will go with all of the usual dishes that complement a white wine, like chicken or fish, but it also works well alone, just below room temperature. It is uniquely suited for the Fall. And if you can’t have beer, drink this Chardonnay. Anything but pumpkin spice.

That’s it for me. Have a good weekend, and I’ll see you on the flip side.