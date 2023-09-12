The Greeks Don't Want No Geeks (Or Global IDs)

Between a deeply troubled economy, floods, and wildfires, the Greek people have had more than enough μαλακίες, (and yes, you’re going to have to look that one up), thank you very much. This is why they are in no mood for something like global identification. Since the Greek people have more than enough going on right now, thousands of citizens turned up in Athens on Sunday to protest the introduction of new ID cards that meet the standards of the European Union. They contend that such cards, despite their touted benefits, will likely be used to increase surveillance of the population.

The website Neos Kosmos reported that on Sunday, approximately 2,000 people took to the streets of Athens in protest. Demonstrators chanted, “Democracy has referendums, fascism decrees,” and “No to electronic slavery.” One protestor commented, “We don’t want our personal data to be used. Perhaps with this new card, they’ll be able to control our access to hospitals or other public places if for example we aren’t vaccinated.” Another said, “This serious subject should be put to a referendum and not decided anti-democratically by the government.” The rally comes on the heels of a similar gathering in Thessaloniki the previous Sunday.

According to the Greek City Times, around 5,000 people rallied against the introduction of the cards. It also adds:

The forthcoming machine-readable cards will replace the current identification documents, containing similar personal information such as name, parents’ names, address, and height. The sole additional piece of information, blood type, is optional. However, conspiracy theories surrounding the new IDs have emerged, with some individuals claiming that the cards possess chips enabling authorities to track cardholders’ whereabouts or even control their minds. Many objecting to the IDs are individuals of strong religious faith. In response to such concerns, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, during a recent cabinet meeting, expressed frustration and clarified that the IDs will not include any chips, cameras, or listening devices. The religious connections of the protesters have presented a dilemma for the Church of Greece, as some bishops have actively supported the demonstrations. Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens, who lacks the fervent rhetoric of his predecessor, Archbishop Christodoulos, stated that the Church’s Holy Synod will issue a statement regarding the IDs in the coming days and advised caution and prudence.

Conspiracy theories aside, in a later story, the outlet said that the Greek government will start issuing the cards on September 25 in compliance with a European Union regulation to increase document security. And even if the cards are not some sort of surveillance, biometric or otherwise, why should the people of Greece roll over for the European Union? Whatever form of ID is currently issued by Greece should be more than enough for the EU.

While one may make jokes about tinfoil hats, the fact is that governments rarely stop at adding laws and regulations once they get started. And unlike many in the United States, the Greeks are still proud of their national heritage. The war of independence against the Ottoman Empire that ended in 1829 is still a part of the cultural memory for many.

And should anyone be surprised that people who live in the cradle of democracy are not keen on handing over even just a little more of their independence to an outside entity? The cards in and of themselves may be theoretically benign, but power ceded is rarely, if ever, ceded back.

In case any younger readers are curious, the headline is a variation on an old Eagles song. Older readers, you know what I am talking about.