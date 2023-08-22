Residents of Wealthy California Enclave Do Not Want a Homeless Shelter

Just south of San Francisco is the city of Millbrae. By all accounts sounds like a perfectly lovely place to live.

According to the city’s website:

Living in Millbrae, California offers a flexible lifestyle with easy access to both San Francisco and Silicon Valley. The City has a welcoming and diverse community with excellent schools, a charming downtown area, and numerous parks and recreational opportunities. The City’s central location makes it an ideal place to live for those who work in San Francisco or other parts of the Bay Area. The city has a high quality of life, with low crime rates and great public services. The weather in Millbrae is mild and comfortable, with temperatures typically ranging from the mid-50s to mid-70s Fahrenheit throughout the year. Overall, Millbrae offers a comfortable and convenient place to live with easy access to all the amenities of the Bay Area.

Among other holidays, the San Mateo County Library is closed for Labor Day, Indigenous Peoples Day, and the Millbrae Art & Wine Festival. Attractions include parks, shops, eateries, and a historic train depot. The website Niche.com lauds Millbrae as one of the best places to live in the state and notes that it boasts an urban/suburban mix. It is home to multiple retirees and is a liberal town with highly rated public schools. The New York Post reports that the average price of a home is $1.9 million. It is, by all accounts, a left-wing, well-heeled paradise. The only thing it seems to lack is a homeless shelter. But the citizens do not want one. And they are hopping mad about the idea.

NBC Bay Area has the report of a community meeting last Friday that was hosted by San Mateo County. The room had a capacity of 300, and people were outside in the hallway listening to the proceedings. At issue was the proposal to take a former La Quinta hotel and convert it to homeless apartments. Potential residents would be vetted. The station said that the county has applied to Project Homekey for funding to get the job done. The facility would be operated by Episcopal Community Services and staffed at all times.

But NIMBY raised its ugly head. The article reported that some outraged residents even brought signs. One person bearing a placard commented, “We’re concerned. We’re concerned about this project. The reason why is because it’s right in the heart of Millbrae.” Some residents are upset that the project will run approximately $33 million and feel that it should be moved to a wealthier county. People also voiced concerns about safety because of the proximity of the potential apartments to schools.

Fox News noted that the otherwise liberal and loving crowd got a little lively at times. That news outlet quoted the political director of Peninsula Young Democrats, Jordan Grimes. Grimes said that at several junctures, the crowd booed so loudly that the county executive could not be heard above the din.

From Fox News:

Grimes also reported on San Mateo County Executive Mike Callagy fielding questions from frustrated residents. “County Manager Callagy, do you care about our children?” one resident asked. “They are our future.” Another resident asked why the homeless people can’t be housed “in the rural areas of California instead?”

There you go! Ship those homeless people off to the sticks! Hey, it worked for Martha’s Vineyard, right?

Fox News also had this tweet from Grimes showing compassionate progressivism in action:

The crowd is rowdy and angry, booing the County Exec until he’s drowned out completely. Multiple times. pic.twitter.com/UKO1lYeabH — Jordan Grimes 🚰 (@cafedujord) August 19, 2023

I am sure the inhabitants of Millbrae faithfully vote blue, are duly worried about climate change, want to preserve a woman’s right to choose, and believe that a person can have 1,273 genders throughout the workday. I am sure they have lawn signs letting everyone know what they believe and that there are rainbow flags aplenty. I am also sure they are not elitist at all and are very kind to the housekeepers, gardeners, greenskeepers, caddies, mechanics, waiters, and waitresses. And I am certain that the residents want something done to address the homeless problem. Just not in Millbrae.

Oh, those rich men (and women) south of ‘Frisco.