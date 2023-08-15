Daycare Worker Accused of Sharing Child Porn With Trans Lawmaker to Be Released

During my reporter days, I covered a few cases that could be described as heinous. One of which involved a man who followed a young woman home from a bar and then sexually assaulted and savagely beat her. This man had a long history of violent sexual offenses and once flipped the victim off in court. For some reason known only to himself, the judge in the case allowed the man to be released pending trial.

The man promptly went out and murdered a friend he had met in jail, stole a car, and fled the state. He was recaptured and then held without the possibility of being freed before his trial. Naturally, the big question around town was, “Just what in the hell had the judge been thinking to let such a creature walk free?”

The judge was understandably hostile to the criticism he received since he undoubtedly knew that he had made a mistake of monumental proportions. The criminal in the case was a documented deviant and predator and had no business breathing free air ever again. No one believed that the judge had an ulterior motive. Rather, the consensus was that the judge had experienced a lapse in well, judgment, albeit a colossal one. I suspect that decision haunts the judge to this day, as it should. The scales of justice swung wildly out of balance on that occasion.

However, in 2023, no reasonable person can look at things such as the elimination of cash bail, the lowering of standards for criminal offenses, or even what is shaping up to be Every Progressive in America v. Donald Trump and think there has been a lapse in judgment. To my point, according to the Daily Mail, 38-year-old Lindsay Groves has been released from federal custody. Groves’ ex-lover, Stacie Marie Laughton, is a man who calls himself a woman. He made history by being the first trans person to be elected to the New Hampshire state legislature. Laughton then resigned after being indicted alongside Groves for charges of child pornography.

Groves is accused of taking nude images of sleeping children at the Creative Minds daycare center in Tyngsborough, Mass. Groves then sent them to Laughton. There were at least four photos taken between May 2022 and June 2023. I will not include excerpts from the execrable conversation that the pair had in the exchange. The Boston Herald notes that before the arrests, the daycare center was being sued by a mother of a child. The suit alleges that as far back as 2018, Creative Minds had been informed that Groves was inappropriately touching children and did nothing about it.

Laughton remains in custody, but the Mail reports that “U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell Friday conceded that while ‘the weight of the evidence against [Groves] is strong,’ he believes the conditions of release can be fashioned to address any ‘risk’ and ‘reasonably assure the safety of the community.'”

Groves has been released into parental custody and is under house arrest. There is to be no access to an iPhone. All the parents’ electronic devices must be password-protected, and the parents must take those devices with them if they leave the home. No one under the age of 18 is allowed to visit.

One might ask why Laughton is still in jail while Groves was sent home. That might be due to the fact that Laughton has a lengthy rap sheet and yet was elected three times. To learn more, see the tweet below:

How can this be “safe” for the community? 🤷‍♀️

“Tyngsboro daycare worker accused of child pornography able to be released from federal custody”#NashuaNH Democrats remains silent on the vile, horrifying and grievous crimes of #StacieLaughton

“Allegations of sexual misconduct came… pic.twitter.com/BLFAdoZyRi — Allison Dyer (@3rdGener) August 14, 2023

The better question is why Groves was released in the first place. The “weight of the evidence” mentioned above should have been reason enough to keep Groves in jail. Prosecutors have the 10,000 text messages between Groves and Laughton, many of which are incriminating. Some of those messages allegedly talk about fantasies of child rape. One message is from Laughton telling Groves to fondle a little boy, which Groves was reportedly more than happy to do.

The evidence highlights the fact that Groves’ crimes are not akin to running a red light or getting caught driving with a little buzz on. This was no momentary lapse in judgment. It raises the issue of how easily people can fall under the siren song of the trans movement or the desire to be enlightened and tolerant, how the daycare would allow a person like Groves access to children after the complaint, and how voters could elect what would turn out to be a co-conspirator, lover, and repeat criminal to public office.

Had Laughton been a straight conservative, every aspect of his life would have been subjected to intense scrutiny. As a trans person, he was spared this. Someone needs to ask this judge, the people of Laughton’s district, and the United States of America, “Just what the hell are you thinking?”