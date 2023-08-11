O'Keefe Media Group Unearths Best Buy's Discrimination

You may find this hard to believe, but there were times in my life when I was in charge of important things. Once upon a time, I was the program director and operations manager for two radio stations. No, really. As such, I had the power to hire people. That could prove to be a real rodeo from time to time, but that’s another story.

Remember that this was a good twenty years before the dog days of DEI, so no one was breathing down our necks with rules, seminars, and classes designed to mandate who we hired. And we did reach out to minorities. Mainly, we tried to hire members of the local tribe. We reached out through the tribe’s newspaper, and we even actively recruited a few members, not because we had to but because we wanted to give a chance to anyone who had some talent or who wanted to develop their broadcasting skills. There was never much interest. This could have been attributed to the fact that our AM product was mainly conservative talk, but I honestly don’t know why.

Nowadays, discriminatory employment practices are legion — either because companies have gone woke or want to appear woke to avoid the twin ban-hammers of DEI and CRT. There has been some decline in that respect, but there are still pockets of it here and there, and I suspect it will be a feature of American companies for some time to come.

For example, the O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) recently uncovered the fact that Best Buy, that bastion of the Geek Squad and tons of fascinating technology that you never knew you needed (and probably don’t), is engaged in discriminatory HR practices. The flyer below is a little hard to read, even if you click on it, but it is an invitation to enroll in McKinsey & Company’s management training program. Many of the requirements are perfectly reasonable, but one requirement is not. Interested applicants must “Identify as Black, Latino, Hispanic or Pacific Islander.” It’s even a box that has to be checked on the application.

DISCRIMINATION: A Citizen Journalist has revealed Best Buy is partnering with McKinsey & Company on a Management Training Program. The program is not open to white applicants. “Candidates must meet the [racial] requirements below” Any comment @BestBuy? pic.twitter.com/lxfivezCa6 — O’Keefe Media Group (@OKeefeMedia) August 8, 2023

But wait! There’s more!

OMG talked with Enis Sujak, who is a member of the Geek Squad. Sujak told OMG that he witnessed religious bias on the job, along with an LGBTQ preference. Sujak reached out to OMG after walking out on a mandatory LGBTQ training. He was also sick of seeing rainbow flags, decorations, and paraphernalia around the buildings. Christian decorations were out because LGBTQ people might not like them. Sujak’s manager called him anti-LGBTQ. Sujak said that he is not anti-anything. He simply prefers not to be preached to or indoctrinated.

You can see OMG’s full report below. Pay attention at the end when a Best Buy employee tries to evict O’Keefe from a mall parking lot. (An ad may be included. Sorry.)

Sujak is more than likely out of a job. His chances of getting employment at a similar company are probably pretty bleak. But Sujak, a Serbian immigrant, understands something that most native-born people do not and that we have collectively forgotten. Sometimes standing up for what is right can carry a heavy cost, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t do it.