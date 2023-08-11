Florida Dem Issues War Cry: Snatch Back the State From Republicans!

Scores of New York, Illinois, Michigan, and California expats have fled to Florida. This has prompted some natives to worry if all of the in-migration will result in the spread of the blue infection to a state that is proving that conservative policies work better than the left-wing approach. This approach has left many leftist cities train wrecks. Democrats hate this, which is why they so easily pivoted from ranting about Florida’s alleged transphobia to ranting about Florida’s alleged racism.

Of course, not all of Florida is red, and not all of the refugees from Democrat demolition have learned their lessons. And Florida Democratic Representative LaVon Bracy Davis may be counting on that to retake the state. Davis, speaking from “the right side of history,” rolled out the usual talking points.

Via “American Wire”:

WATCH: Fla. Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis issues "war cry" for Democrats to take back the state "without their [Republicans'] permission" “If they don’t allow us to take it back, I’m issuing a call to action that we snatch it back without their permission." pic.twitter.com/ml4q0nHfH5 — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) August 8, 2023

“Muh Democracy,” again. I get tired of pointing out that we are a republic, not a democracy. Mainly because you already know that. But Democrats like the idea of democracy because it is easier to enforce mob rule. Provided, of course, that it is their mob that is doing the ruling. Hence, they drop the word “democracy” into speeches and conversations, even while they know the U.S. is not a democracy.

Davis was speaking with Nikki Fried, the chair of the Florida Democratic Party. The above scene happened on August 2 and was just one stop on a month-long “Take Back the Vote” campaign throughout the state. The phrase “if they don’t allow us to take it back, I’m issuing a call to action that we snatch it back without their permission” is fightin’ words. And there is no doubt that Davis was intentionally sounding bellicose. Anger is a staple of Democrat campaign and legislative tactics. The news outlet “Florida’s Voice” spoke with Davis, who offered this clarification:

I was referring to the permission of the party in power. We plan to get voters engaged, whether the Republicans like it or not, we plan to increase our voter registration, our voter engagement, our issue, our discussion of issues, and awareness of what’s going on. It was a war cry, a call to action, an alarm, that we need to be focused, and we need to be vigilant.

“Florida’s Voice” said that just prior to her statement in the video above, Davis accused Republicans of waging a cultural war and creating distractions during Ron DeSantis’ run for president. She also said, “This is about not getting permission of the Republican Party to be successful and to change the landscape of our state.” (sic)

Related: The Five States Sending the Most High Earners to Florida All Have This One Thing in Common

Republican Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler took Davis at her word, commenting:

Listen to her own words, Rep. Davis is a threat to Democracy. She clearly stated that she wants to take control of the state, whether voters approve or not. Either way – Voters through their registration and election results have made it clear that Florida is becoming a more Republican state by the day.

Ziegler also said that the “Take Back Florida” tour is doomed since many Floridians are turned off by the party’s extreme agenda. Confidence is a good thing, but Ziegler shouldn’t get cocky. The Democrats have had plenty of time to craft strategies and sharpen their weapons. Nothing is decided until after the votes are counted. And sometimes not even then.