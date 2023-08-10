A Utah Man Is Dead Following a Raid by the Same FBI That Ignores Violence From the Left

I took yesterday off for my wife’s office summer outing. It was not until we were back in the car and headed for home that I learned about the incident involving Craig Deleeuw Robertson and FBI agents. According to Fox13 in Salt Lake City, at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, agents served a search warrant at Robertson’s Provo, Utah, home. Robertson made threats against Joe Biden and other public officials on social media. It ended with Robertson being shot.

Fox News quoted some of the threats:

I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Digging out my old ghille suit and cleaning the dust off the m24 sniper rifle. welcom, [sic] buffoon-in-chief ALVIN BRAGG. Heading to New York to fulfill my dream of iradicating [sic] another of George Soros two-but political hach [sic] DAs. I’ll be waiting in the courthouse parking garage with my suppressed Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm to smoke a radical fool prosecutor that should never have been elected. I want to stand over Bragg and put a nice hole in his forehead with my 9mm and watch him twitch as a drop of blood oozes from the hole as his life ebbs away to hell!! BYE, BYE, TO ANOTHER CORRUPT B—–D!!!” The time is right for a presidential assassination or two. First Joe then Kamala!!! Death to Joe Biden. The time is right for a presidential assassination or two. First Joe then Kamala!!!” Hey Merrick Garland, you Demented Weasel, Send your FBI Swat Team to my house,” he wrote. “You won’t because I fight back against cowards!!! If I really told you what I’d like to do to Joe Biden Facebook would censor me and the FBI would pay me another visit!!

The FBI did visit on March 19. Robertson, who described himself as a “MAGA TRUMPER,” told the agent that a particular post was about a dream and not to come back without a warrant.

On Glenn Beck’s radio program, Robertson’s neighbor described him as a man who had mobility issues, cared for his disabled son, and was publicly a very nice man who waved to neighbors, had a woodworking business, and served in his church. The neighbor said that Robertson owned guns but always kept them secured. But this is not the first time someone’s online persona proved to be different than the one his neighbors knew.

Was Robertson a dangerous person, or was he another social media blowhard who never really intended to carry out his threats? As of this writing, the FBI has not released any details about the incident, and it has been suggested that this shooting may have been justified.

Beck also asked why the FBI did not go to the man’s bishop to try to find a way to resolve the situation peacefully. His neighbors certainly knew him.

Provo is not far from where I live, and it is not the town people think it is. Normally people associate Provo with the Osmonds, BYU, and all of the trappings of a Mormon lifestyle. Those things are there, including the Provo Temple, BYU, the Missionary Training Center, and nice homes with well-groomed yards. Provo has its rough sections, a bar on Center Street, and plenty of homes in disrepair, but the neighborhoods that have a strong LDS population are usually very tight-knit.

If you visit a Utah city, one of the first things you will notice is the large number of white-steepled ward chapels, sometimes only blocks apart. That is by design to ensure that one goes to church with one’s neighbors. We’re not LDS, and our neighbors know all about us. In one neighborhood, the ward’s bishop lived across the street, and he had a map of the area with the names of all the homeowners. Somehow, the neighbors knew my wife was a nurse and that I had studied for the ministry. How? I don’t know. But the bishop and his wife were great people. We had Thanksgiving at their house, went out to dinner with them, and we even attended ward events from time to time. So our neighbors knew us well, and that seems to be the case for Robertson.

Beck also raised the issue of why the FBI apparently set off a flash bomb outside of Robertson’s house and why his body was dragged outside instead of being left in place. Perhaps the shooting was justified, but this is the same FBI that raided Mark Houck’s house and brandished high-powered weapons at his family in the wee hours of the morning, all over an incident that had been dismissed in court.

If one posts things on social media like Robertson did, especially prior to a visit by the president, one should expect a visit from the authorities, including the FBI. One could easily see Robertson’s posts as threats, and he certainly crossed the Rubicon when he put them up. They are alarming.

What Robertson did was out of bounds, inflammatory, and sent up obvious red flags. There is no reason to post that kind of invective. But this is the same government that turns a blind eye when the soldiers march forth from Mordor to burn, loot, injure, and kill and continues to make a national saga out of January 6. Those troops incidentally, marched down Provo’s Center Street during a riot as part of the Summer of Floyd. My daughter heard them shooting their guns from her house, and the city was very quick to bend the knee.

This is the same government that mandated a vaccine that was beneficial to some, but not to all. This is the same government that, as mentioned above, booted Mark Houck’s door while paying lip service to the family clinics that have been attacked by pro-choicers and pretends not to notice when pro-choice advocates fling feces and sanitary products at their opponents.

This government barely shrugged when people, including celebrities, threatened Donald Trump, and it was unimpressed when a man traveled across state lines to stalk a Supreme Court justice. This is the same government that went after traditional Catholics for no reason. This is the same government that is going through every jot and tittle of Donald Trump’s life while assuring us that there is nothing to see when it comes to the Bidens. One must wonder at times if the intention is not only to shore up power and intimidate but to also provoke.

In the pursuit of justice, one cannot wield evil as a sculptor uses a mallet and chisel to liberate a statue from stone. When one wields evil, one must become evil by necessity, which in turn, breeds more bad behavior. This will happen even if one claims to be in pursuit of justice, equity, or a greater good. Satan may give you a good price for your soul up front, but one way or another, you still have to pay up in the end.