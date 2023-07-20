The 'Boo Birds' Come Out for Justin Trudeau

If we may, let us observe a moment of silence for the demise of Justin Trudeau’s reputation. Okay, that’s been more than enough time.

Trudeau, Canada’s answer to Gavin Newsom and Xi Jinping rolled together in a blow-dried package, has not had an easy time of it of late. In fact, the population of Canada is more than over the PM, even though he is too self-absorbed to notice it. The Post Millennial notes that on Saturday, hundreds of Muslims took to the streets in Mississauga, Ontario, to protest the government’s advocacy of gender ideology.

Trudeau isn’t going to like this. https://t.co/1LZd43JRbW — Beth Baisch 📸 (@BethBaisch) July 15, 2023

One attendee lashed out at the Toronto Pride Festival for the appearance of naked men parading themselves in front of children. He called for Muslims, Jews, and Christians to come together on this issue.

At a rally in Mississauga held by the Muslim community against gender ideology being pushed on children, one man says “We need the Christian community, the Muslim community, and the Jewish community. All communities have to stand together on this!” Footage by @BethBaisch pic.twitter.com/dlya98Lj12 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 15, 2023

The man also took umbrage with Trudeau’s administration calling Muslims “brainwashed” for opposing the approved agenda.

Things did not get any easier for Trudeau on Sunday night. The Post Millennial also said that Trudeau was on hand for the opening ceremonies of the North American Indigenous Games at the Halifax Scotiabank Centre. The crowd cheered when Trudeau announced the names of the athletes and when he praised tribal leaders. Other than that, it was boos and catcalls for his entire time on the stage, starting with the moment he walked up to the podium and said, “Hello, my friends.”

Apparently, not many of his friends were in attendance. The boos were particularly apparent when he talked about his administration’s commitment to Truth and Reconciliation. The truth is that he skipped a visit to a residential school on the very first observance of Truth and Reconciliation Day. He opted to go surfing in Tofino, British Columbia.

According to the Canadian government’s official website:

Each year, September 30 marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The day honours the children who never returned home and Survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities. Public commemoration of the tragic and painful history and ongoing impacts of residential schools is a vital component of the reconciliation process. This federal statutory holiday was created through legislative amendments made by Parliament. Both the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day take place on September 30. Orange Shirt Day is an Indigenous-led grassroots commemorative day intended to raise awareness of the individual, family and community inter-generational impacts of residential schools, and to promote the concept of “Every Child Matters”. The orange shirt is a symbol of the stripping away of culture, freedom and self-esteem experienced by Indigenous children over generations. On September 30, we encourage all Canadians to wear orange to honour the thousands of Survivors of residential schools.

Maybe Trudeau wore orange board shorts in Tofino.

A certain amount of buyer’s remorse on the part of Muslims and what are commonly known as “BIPOCs” is to be expected. After all, they are finding out what we on the right already knew — that the Left is not what it advertises itself to be. The question is if these people in Canada and, for that matter, in the United States will remember their outrage on election day; or if their hatred for all things conservative outweighs their common sense.