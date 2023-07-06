Navigating North America's Sexual Landscape

I like maps. I’m not a huge fan of them; I just like looking at them. In particular, I like those old maps with the poorly-drawn continents and depictions of sea serpents and other assorted monsters occupying uncharted territory perhaps accompanied by the warning: “Here there be dragons.”

It occurred to me that such maps could prove useful today should a foolhardy explorer wander into unknown waters or lands and find himself offending the wrong people. “Here there be trans/demi/pansexuals” could prevent a hapless sojourner from being canceled, sued, drawn and quartered, or whatever it is fashionable to do the rest of us these days.

And to that list of denizens, we should also add “asexuals.” This group has been around for a while, although it has not been as vocal as others. But now asexuals are demanding their rights. I for one was unaware they were being denied any rights. In fact, it might be argued that your average fill-in-the-blank-sexual currently enjoys more rights than your average straight person.

Yasmin Benoit is apparently a leader of the Asexual Rights Movement. She was also the Grand Marshall of the New York City’s Pride parade and according to Newsweek, she is “the founder of the U.K.’s first asexual rights initiative.” Asexual, in case you were wondering, is someone who is not attracted to anyone. So are they fighting to not love who they want? Benoit recently posted:

Asexual people deserve equal rights. We deserve legal recognition. We deserve protection. Thank [email protected] for allowing me to march with you again at #PrideInLondon today & for helping me to bring about this change. #ThisIsWhatAsexualLooksLike #IStandWithStonewALL.

Newsweek said that her tweet has been viewed 16 million times and that she has found the negative comments to be annoying. While some people specialize in being mean on the internet, I’m sure many people are annoyed, not so much by someone’s sexuality or lack thereof, but rather the constant demand that the newest brand of “sexual” be appeased, lauded, and praised until they have received the desired amount of warm fuzzies and rainbow, heart, and unicorn emojis.

The whole thing has gotten so complicated that it is morphing from annoying to amusing and will soon become boring. Forget the maps. We’re going to need guys walking up and down the streets hollering, “Programs! Get yer programs! Can’t tell the genders without a program!” At this point, it’s impossible to keep all of the genders straight, if you’ll pardon the expression.

Speaking of straight, that remains the one orientation that remains verboten by our societal overlords. Straight Pride? Unthinkable. In fact in America’s neighbors to the north, The People’s Republic of Canadistan, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police are cracking down on students expressing straight pride. Funny, I always thought the RCMP’s job was to roam around the Great White North, untying helpless maidens from railroad tracks and apprehending villainous trappers and greedy gold prospectors.

But it would appear that the RCMP has also taken on the task of inclusion enforcement. The Post Millennial reported that recently a mountie showed up at Swift Current Comprehensive High School in Saskatchewan to put some students under the proverbial bare bulb for a spontaneous interrogation. At issue? A poster that read, “I’m straight and proud.” Multiple students signed the poster.

It should be fairly obvious, at least to those of us who still retain our faculties, that if a school, city, or other entity is going to celebrate pride when it comes to the constellations of genders and identities, it is only natural to include those people who still follow the latitudes and longitudes dictated by biology. There should be room for all on the Pride Map, right?

Wrong. But you knew I was going to say that.

Independent journalist Nadine Ness, a former RCMP officer, reported that the mountie leaned on the kids hard and tried to put the fear not of God but of the woke government into them:

What makes this worst is the school never even notified the parents of those kids! If you are a parent of one of those kids I’m sorry you’re hearing it from me first and not the school. The kids have disclosed to their parents feeling being intimidated by this RCMP officer who was saying things like this borderlines a hate crime and they could get in legal trouble.

Discrimination based on sexual orientation is very much alive and well in this Sask school, especially if that sexual orientation is straight. High school students in Swift Current were pulled into the principles office for signing their name on a poster that said “I’m straight… pic.twitter.com/ANR5viDtix — Nadine Ness (@NadineGNess) June 23, 2023

This brings us back to Ms. Benoit and her annoyance with those who are sick and tired of yet another gender. The map contains regions that are strange, annoying, and amusing. And in some cases, those regions are dangerous, especially for young people. Here there be dragons, indeed.