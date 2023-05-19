Weekend Parting Shot: Dems Bring Their Usual Level of Dignity to the House Hearing

Happy Friday, readers. I hope you have a restful weekend planned. The family of gophers that I keep evicting from our property has returned, so I will spend this weekend trying to exterminate or repatriate them somehow. Sonic devices, traps, and even mothballs down the gopher holes have not worked. If this keeps up, I may have to call Bill Murray.

In case you missed it, on Thursday, the hearing for the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government happened. And of course, the Democrat legislators who are perfectly comfortable with going after corruption, as long as there is an “R” involved, were on hand to ask questions. Ah, the pageantry! The buffoonery! The baboonery! It was all there for the world to see.

Among the donkeys who rode the Clown Car Express across the screens for C-SPAN and other outlets was Representative Linda Sanchez (D-Calif./Karen). If that name sounds familiar, you may remember Ms. Sanchez as the person who flipped off the Republicans at the congressional baseball game. While managing to keep her hands to herself yesterday, she somehow found a way to embarrass herself even more with a single inquiry. Sanchez was questioning FBI whistleblower Marcus Allen. One may argue that the wheels came off as soon as Sanchez opened her mouth.

Observe:

Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-CA) asks FBI whistleblower Marcus Allen to respond to a tweet saying that Nancy Pelosi staged January 6 from a Twitter account under his name. It turned out to not be his account but she asks him if he agrees with the tweet anyway. pic.twitter.com/ZrjsrM2Kty — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 18, 2023

It wasn’t bad enough that she stepped on a rake. It’s that she kept stepping on one after another. She knew she had the wrong Marcus Allen, but the harridan just couldn’t excuse herself and yield her time. She just kept talking and talking, hoping that she might find someplace to land. As loathsome and uncouth as she is, even I started to feel sorry for her. She talked her way right off a cliff like Wile E. Coyote. But perhaps Barney Fife said it best: “You’re a regular clown, you are. Why don’t you put a red light on your nose and go in the circus?”

Wine Recommendation: Because you need something to serve the FBI when they show up at your door for being a conservative. And you may want a little buzz when you are questioned by Linda Sanchez.

First, an answer to a question. A reader asked, “Why don’t you just say it tastes like grapes?” Good question. The short answer is because I am a fancy-a##ed arrogant wine aficionado and that’s what we do. The longer answer is the process of making wine involves trying to create different tastes and smells. No, you don’t exactly taste or smell berries, lemon, grass, or stone. (Which brings up the question, who knows what stone tastes like? How many wine fans are out there licking rocks?) But when you sample the wine or even check the bouquet, you are kind of trying to see what it reminds you of. And yep, there are wines out there that have bouquets with touches of cut grass to them. And some vineyards actually fire the barrels to get a smoky flavor. Aside from being a part of judging a wine, it can be sort of fun to do.

And now on to the vino. This week, I tried an Italian wine: the 2020 Fantini Montepulciano D’Abruzzo.

This is a nice ruby-garnet-colored red that only runs from around $11.00 to $13.00, so I thought it was a pretty good find for the price. I caught a little raspberry in it, but my wife said it tasted like tart cherries. It is definitely fruity, but not overpoweringly sweet. That’s because it runs a little heavy on the tannins from the grape skins, adding just a touch of bitterness. It isn’t too aggressive, but I found that it finished strong, especially on the back of the tongue. It’s going to work really well with something savory, say a mushroom dish or lamb.

That’s it for me. Have a great weekend, and I’ll see you on Monday. And if you have any gopher recipes, send them along.