Leftists Are Not Opposed to Corruption so Long as It Benefits Them

It is a fact of history that following the Revolutionary War, George Washington went before Congress to officially resign his post. But Newt Gingrich has told the story of how there were calls to make Washington the first king of the newly-minted nation. Washington is said to have remarked, “I did not defeat George the Third to become George the First.” A true leader recognizes the dangers of unlimited power and knows when to put a check on himself.

On Wednesday, Guillermo Lasso, the president of Ecuador, dismissed that country’s legislature. Lasso, who is known as a conservative leader, has pushed for lower taxes and has tried to create an environment that would foster business development in the country. At the same time, there has been a marked rise in crime in Ecuador.

The Associated Press notes that Lasso faced opposition on the tax front and other issues from indigenous groups and other opponents and that there have been many calls for his removal. Several news outlets called Lasso’s move the “nuclear option” in the face of impeachment by the National Assembly. The crux of that matter is the accusation that Lasso profited from a deal involving a state-owned oil transport company and a private tanker company.

Armed troops surrounded the National Assembly in the capital, and military leaders warned that any violence would be dealt with severely. The opposition has announced plans to hold an election to oust Lasso. Leaders, regardless of their beliefs or party should always be subject to scrutiny and should be held accountable.

Doubtless, the leftists of the world see this as a struggle between the forces of good and evil and the efforts of a conservative president to maintain power and influence through underhanded means. Regardless of Lasso’s guilt or innocence, why are leftists here in the U.S. so determined to hide the corruption on their side of the aisle? If Guillermo Lasso is to be held accountable, why should the Biden family, the DOJ, and the rest of the deep state be exempt?

Biden brazenly inserted himself and likely used the DOJ when it came to the IRS team that was conducting the investigation of his son. The FBI has targeted pro-life advocates, and the Catholic Church, and labeled parents with the audacity to attend school board meetings and object to the indoctrination of their children as domestic terrorists.

The resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue recently told graduates at Howard University that white supremacy is still the biggest threat to “muh democracy.” And let’s not forget the unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago and the collective yawn given by the media to the boxes stashed next to Biden’s Corvette, not to mention the incident of Bank of America willingly turning over bank records to the FBI to help hunt down J6 suspects.

And then there was the Durham report and the whole issue of the “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation. Good grief, where to begin there? Well, if you are a member of the state-sponsored media, you don’t have to begin anywhere, since according to those entities, the Durham report was a non-issue.

Today, intelligence analyst Marcus Allen, FBI agent Garret O’Boyle, and former agent Stephen Friend are testifying before Congress about corruption in the DOJ and weaponization of the government. You can read their prepared statements here, here, and here, courtesy of Just the News.

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.), whose husband has served on SWAT teams, commented on the number of times that Democrats in Congress have claimed that journalists are not journalists and that whistleblowers are not whistleblowers when it came to letting Democrat skeletons out of their respective closets.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) rebutted with the usual litany of how Republicans have been the ones to undermine law enforcement, added innuendo calling Friend’s testimony into question, and tried to take his previous comments and parts of his testimony out of context. She also attacked his remarks about not using SWAT teams to apprehend J6 participants who were willing to cooperate. She even kept Friend from responding to her comments with that famous Democrat refrain, “Reclaiming my time.”

As the first session wrapped up, Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) took time to talk about the sanctions and punishment doled out by the federal government to those who have come forward, commenting that the FBI has become the enforcement arm of the Democrat Party.

Leftists are not opposed to corruption so long as it benefits them. In those instances, they’ll take corruption medium-rare. But they prefer it well done.