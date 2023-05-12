CBP Officers Intercept "Inoperable" IED at Ariz. Border Town

As Title 42 came to an end last night, members of our government scrambled to find a way to address it and President Occupant told us to prepare for a “chaotic” period at the border. Never mind that the “chaos” was entirely preventable and was in fact the doing of his administration. Thanks for the heads up, Joe. We kinda saw that coming. For that matter, so did you. It’s a little late to telegraph that haymaker.

Of course, this raises the specter of just who is crossing the border. I know that issue has been tackled multiple times before, but we should not allow ourselves to become complacent on the matter. For years now, people have tried in vain to draw attention to the issues of human trafficking, narcotics, and cartel activity that are baked into the cake of unchecked illegal immigration. As far back as 20 years ago, evidence that terrorists were infiltrating the border was presented and usually regulated to the back pages of the internet. And naturally, the press has ignored the issue of Chinese men turning up among the migrants. Let’s be honest, shall we? Not everyone is coming here to breathe free. Some of them are coming here to destroy us and blow things up.

On May 6, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers stopped a vehicle at a port of entry at the Area Port of Douglas, Ariz. Just the News reports that during a secondary inspection, officers located an “inoperable” IED. Ali Bradley of NewsNation originally broke the story on Twitter:

EXCLUSIVE: An improvised explosive device bound for the U.S. was intercepted at an Arizona port of entry. The improvised explosive device was intercepted during secondary (sic) inspection by CBP officers at the Douglas, Arizona POE on May 6th. The IED was made using an M&M container with electrical tape. Blue and red wires were exposed at the end of the container. I am waiting for more information regarding who the subject who attempted to get the device into the country.

No other weapons were found and the name of the person involved was not released. Now, some may assert that this means the border is not as “wide open” as conservatives and, for that matter, people who live on the border claim. But keep in mind, this was found at a port of entry, where there is no choice but to stop a vehicle and submit to an inspection. With 150,000 people, give or take rushing across the border, imagine how many things CPB officers aren’t finding. Technically, Title 42 was put in place as a public health measure. But it also undoubtedly held back a myriad of other things as well. A wall and a set of sensible immigration policies and enforcement procedures would be better, but those things disappeared long ago.

Chaos at the border? The potential for chaos is nationwide.