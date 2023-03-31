One Hair Gel to Rule Them All: Newsom's Plans to Conquer the Nation

It must be frustrating at times to be Gavin Newsom. It’s true that he’s rich, has the striking good looks of a decades-old Ken doll accidentally uncovered in a landfill, and is the Governor of California. But he is also the governor of a state that probably set a record for hemorrhaging the largest number of citizens in the shortest amount of time in the history of this nation, or for that matter any other, during peacetime. He is the governor of cities that are losing businesses and gaining homeless camps. Poverty, lawlessness, and decay have become the hallmarks of cities that used to be the crown jewels of California and destination points for tourists and would-be actors and entrepreneurs. And that has to bother him.

So what do you do when you have run your state into the ground? After you search through the rubble for whatever valuables may be left, you set off in search of new territory to conquer. Why pick over the ruins of the Golden State when there is fresh meat to be had to the east? And with that in mind, Newsom has launched a brand-new initiative called “Campaign for Democracy.” Just the News said that Newsom began his offensive in September of last year by putting up billboards in seven red states that had enacted strict abortion laws. He officially announced the effort on Twitter this week, stating:

NEW: I’m launching a new organization, Campaign for Democracy. America is in an existential struggle for democracy. Extremist Republicans are systematically attacking the very foundations of our free society — denying women equality, attacking communities of color, fetishizing weapons of war, banning books, restricting speech, and undermining the right to vote. It’s un-American. It’s un-democratic. Time to fight back. Join us.

He has also released a video attacking “extremist” Republicans, notably Trump, DeSantis, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The campaign’s website has the following statements on the home page: