BREAKING: Multiple Fatalities in Shooting at Nashville Christian Elementary

Multiple people are dead following a shooting incident at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. Original reports from Fox News said that at least three children and two adults had died. That number rose to seven as more information became available. One officer sustained an injury in the incident. The Covenant School is a private Christian institution for children up to the sixth grade. The three students and three adults were taken by ambulance to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. The victims were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Originally, it was not clear if one of the deceased was the shooter, although a later report from Nashville Metro Police confirmed that the shooter had been engaged by officers and was killed.

An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

“Officers went to the gunfire. When they got to the second floor and saw the shooter, a female. There was a five-member unit that was on the second floor at the time,” MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron said. “We know at this point that this shooter is a female. Her identification isn’t confirmed. She had two assault rifles and a handgun. She entered the school through a side entrance and went from the first school to the second floor. By 10:27 a.m., the shooter was dead.”

It is not known if the female shooter had any connection to the school. She is reportedly a 28-year-old Nashville resident. Her name has not yet been released.

The police department said that other schools in the Green Hills area were placed on lockdown or lockout as a precaution and that parents were notified of the situation. Area roads have been closed during the response to the incident. According to WKRN, ATF Nashville, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have responded to assist with the incident.

News Channel 5 had statements from officials and Tennessee’s congressional delegation:

Mayor John Cooper:

In a tragic morning, Nashville joined the dreaded, long list of communities to experience a school shooting. My heart goes out to the families of the victims. Our entire city stands with you. As facts continue to emerge, I thank our first responders and medical professionals.

Gov. Bill Lee:

I am closely monitoring the tragic situation at Covenant, & the @TNDeptofSafety & @TNHighwayPatrol are assisting local law enforcement & first responders at the scene. As we continue to respond, please join us in praying for the school, congregation & Nashville community.

Sen. Bill Hagerty:

Devastated and heartbroken about the tragic news at Covenant School. I’m grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their heroic actions. I am monitoring the situation closely, and my office is in contact with local officials & available to anyone needing assistance.

Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton:

No harm should ever come to any child. At some point today, please take a moment to pray for the families impacted by this tragedy. As we continue learning more details, we appreciate law enforcement and first responders for their quick response neutralizing the threat

The House Democratic Caucus:

The House Democratic Caucus is praying for the children and their families who were shooting victims at the Covenant School. Caucus Chairman John Ray Clemmons says, “Our thoughts are with the families of the entire school community and surrounding neighborhood.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn:

Chuck and I are heartbroken to hear about the shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. My office is in contact with federal, state, & local officials, and we stand ready to assist. Thank you to the first responders working on site. Please join us in prayer for those affected.

This is a developing story. PJ Media will have more information as it becomes available.