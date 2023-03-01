In Other News, TikTok Continues to Ruin the World

In China, TikTok is apparently used to help educate young people and prepare them to be functional, productive members of society. While some people will swear that it is an effective tool for growing a business, in America, TikTok is used to harvest data, showcase people doing ridiculous things, and give predators access to children despite the safety features. Quite the app they’ve got there. Now TikTok has come out with another new filter, and it isn’t getting the acclaim from some people that the developers had hoped for. And with good reason.

TikTok’s “beauty filter” is designed to enhance someone’s appearance to make them conform to popular standards of attractiveness. And the results can be startling. A piece in American Wire talks about how people are using the app with such regularity that in some cases they are starting to believe that they really do look like their filtered picture. One person said that some users have started to chase the dream of perfection. You can hear them in their own words by following the thread in the Tweet below.

Via American Wire (warning, some content is NSFW):

I don't wanna be known as the tiktok filter guy, but ICYMI after attacking GenX w teenage filter, tiktok just dropped a new filter to take out Millennials & GenZ. "Beauty filters" are not new, but the precision on this is beyond uncanny. This is psychological warfare & pure evil. pic.twitter.com/2G2FeMfrTC — memo akten (@memotv) February 26, 2023

Under the right conditions, and with adult supervision when it comes to minors, I suppose an app like that could be a fun distraction for 15 minutes or so, provided it is used within reason. That is not likely, and parents, of course, should have the final word on that. It is far more plausible that such an app will do much worse things than help someone play a game of “what if.” What it will do is contribute to low self-esteem and depression in pre-teen and teenage girls, who are already struggling with those issues and with problems with their body image and self-esteem. Adolescence was rocky enough before garbage like TikTok and this app became ubiquitous. It is already difficult for a young person to accept and embrace the image they see in the mirror. The beauty filter could make it almost impossible.

Clearly, China will leave no stone unturned in its quest to undermine not just our country, but our children. But in a way, it is no different than the trans movement, which tells girls, “Who you are is not good enough.” In the case of the trans movement, the solution is to have things cut off and attached, along with the ingestion of a regimen of drugs designed to make the human body do things it was never meant to do. This app, on the other hand, could leave a child hopeless and depressed. Never mind that the picture created by the app is nothing more than an impossible fantasy that no living person could attain. No longer content to see her own beauty and accept her own body, a girl could be driven to despair. This, of course, comes at a time when girls are already under attack for not being trans or even genderless. The common denominators between China and the trans movement are of course money and power. And the CCP and the people who profit from the trans movement have found yet another way to generate both.