Weekend Parting Shot: Stupid Pizza Makers Need Not Apply, and Mike Lindell Wants a Piece of That Sweet J6 Movie Action

Happy Friday to you, sports fans. I hope you have a restful weekend coming up. Mine is going to be spent finishing repairs from the last winter storm before the next one blows in on Sunday. As usual, California can’t keep its problems to itself. So it is going to suck to be me this weekend. Let’s try to end the week on an up note, shall we? Our feature presentations come to us courtesy of American Wire.

Dateline: Columbus, Ohio. Jayden Dunigan, the daughter of the owner of Santino Pizzeria, needed to hire some help. So as a joke, she put up a sign that read, “Now hiring non-stupid people.” Dunigan said that she was just trying to have a little fun with the effort and keep it light. She put the sign up after people didn’t bother to show up for interviews or didn’t take the job seriously. Manager Heather Stockton said she is looking for someone who is reliable, shows up on time, and doesn’t come to the restaurant wearing sandals. If you have ever managed people or a business you know that reliability and punctuality are important, if elusive, qualities when it comes to meeting applicants. And as for not wearing sandals? Well, that’s just smart when it comes to ovens, hot grease, melted cheese and you know, health codes.

NOW HIRING

NON-STUPID PEOPLE 🤣 #SantinosPizzeria

Based AF pic.twitter.com/niDJ45fKkM — Disciple of Freedom (@Fr33dumDisCypul) February 21, 2023

Many people thought the sign was hilarious and spot-on. Others said it should be a standard question in hiring someone for any job. One person said that Santino’s would be their go-to place for all of their future pizza needs. But of course, as with anything that even remotely smells of fun, Karen VonWokescold and her sorties of harridans and harpies descended on the matter. Comments included:

“I would never work there. Also won’t buy there because who conducts business like this?”

“Grow up and be a professional. Seems this idea came from a playground, not an adult.”

“What is their definition of stupid? Also, I would never apply to a place that advertised jobs in that manner because it’s likely a very toxic work environment.”

One class act even called and ordered $100 worth of pizza and then canceled, telling the restaurant “You suck.” As Sgt. Hulka said in Stripes, “Lighten up, Francis.” The truth is, I don’t want a stupid person making my pizza, working on my house, fixing my car, providing my medical care, or running for public office. But I guess that ship sailed a while back. So gimme a large pizza with extra cheese, sausage, and black olives. I’ll take my chances, I guess.

So, moving on, then.

Mike Lindell is mad. And he wants to sue. This time, MyComplaint is that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy handed over all 41,000 hours of January 6 surveillance footage to Tucker Carlson. According to Lindell, McCarthy needs a lesson on sharing. Lindell wants a crack at the footage, too. He announced his intention to serve McCarthy. But this time around, even Steve Bannon was a little perplexed about why Lindell was riled up:

At first, Lindell sounds like a cranky old man putting in another plug for Lindell TV. But I’ll admit that the longer he went on, the more sense it started to make. The name Tucker Carlson is known for striking terror into the hearts of the boldest of Lefties, and McCarthy knows that. So there was undoubtedly some shock and awe baked into his announcement. But Fox also has a reputation for affecting a jaunty, mainstream media tilt to suit its needs from time to time.

And, for that matter, why not make it available to any and all media outlets? Where’s the harm in that? And Lindell may be right — there may be a J6 defendant who might find something in the footage that could change his or her case. Time will tell if we see simulcasts on C-SPAN, Court TV, and Lindell TV.

Wine Recommendation: Because sometimes you just need to toast our eventual victory.

This time around, we head to Spain for the Martín Códax Rías Albariño

First of all, if this kind of thing matters to you, this wine won 92 points and the title of “Best Albariño” at the International Wine and Spirits Competition. But let’s be honest, if you aren’t a wine nerd, that probably doesn’t matter. if you want a very dry, acidic white wine, this is what you have been looking for, even if you didn’t know it. “Dry” is an understatement. “Crisp” is the word most people use to describe it.

You can taste a little pear and green apple and even some lemon and peach. The taste, like all wines, depends on the year. Earlier vintages have been said to have a little green pepper in the flavor. Some people have said it has a floral bouquet, but if it does, I couldn’t detect it.

While you can drink whatever you want, whenever you want, this would be the perfect wine after a long, hot, day. I tried this bottle in February, and as soon as I tasted it, I knew it was a summer wine. Don’t get me wrong; I’ll finish the bottle over the weekend, but I’ll hold off on buying another until July. Depending on your menu selection it could pair very well with a charcuterie board after being chilled. I would get it down to 35-38°. That will make it more refreshing and help bring out the fruit flavors.

That’s it for me. Stay sane, stay free, and raise a glass for me this weekend. I’ll see you on Monday.