To My Sorrow, There Can Be No Common Ground With the Left

I am a preterist. But with that in mind, these words from 2 Timothy ring truer than ever:

But mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God— having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people.

Having been raised a liberal who became a conservative, I have long been an advocate of dialogue. Of finding the middle way. Of reaching a consensus. Knowing both sides of the aisle as I do, I had thought that there might be some point at which our two sides might find common ground or a way of living with one another.

I will now finally admit that is simply not a possibility. I take no joy in that, but there comes a time when one must admit that compromise is impossible, and that to search for it involves capitulation with alleged human beings who have blinded themselves to all but the basest of pursuits and desires. There comes a time at which hope ends, and one realizes that we can no longer live with one another. It is a sad realization, but one that is based on a harsh, unforgiving reality. Long had I hoped that cooler heads might prevail, that we could see eye to eye on something. But whether it is because of the internet, our feckless leaders, or the inherent sinfulness of mankind, we must admit that the breach between the insanity of the Left and the rest of the world is simply too large and wide to bridge. It would take an act of God to bring about reconciliation. And for better or worse, He has chosen to leave us to our own devices. The Old Testament prophets warned that those who sought their will above all else would reap the whirlwind. And the people in power have done just that. How long they evade the chaos that they have seeded will be up to the Almighty.

Consider:

A Chick-fil-A in Royersford, PA, has banned all unaccompanied minors under the age of 16. The reason? They are too loud, too destructive, and too foul-mouthed to allow in the store.

Your know a culture is in serious decline when a local Chick-Fil-A has to beg parents to require their children to act in a way that is compatible with the basic decency required in a functioning society. This reads like a homily on the fall of Western civilization. pic.twitter.com/wSDfkAnZ16 — Megan Brock (@MegEBrock) February 22, 2023

The story on “Louder with Crowder” cited a Facebook post by the store:

They are loud, and their conversation often contains a lot of explicit language […] Food and trash are often thrown around and left on the tables, chairs, and on the floor. Tables and restrooms are vandalized. Decorations are stolen […] Employees are laughed at, made fun of, and treated rudely.

The store does not blame the parents. Why not? These little monsters learned that they can do as they please somewhere. If some Starbucks-swilling mom in a Karen haircut behind the wheel of her Lexus SUV cannot be held accountable for what her over-indulged, ill-educated, and under-socialized piglets do, then who can? Chad, Thad, or whatever their names are, are not a problem for the rest of the world to solve. If they cannot behave themselves, then for God’s sake, don’t inflict them on the rest of us, madam.

Related: Don Lemon: Why Won’t CNN Fire This Underperforming, Overpaid Jerk?

Fox News reports that Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is taking steps to remove St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from office for negligence. The effort has been met with cries of “race harassment.” The move comes on the heels of a controversy involving 21-year-old Daniel Riley. Riley was out on bail despite violating his bond multiple times. Riley ran his car into Janae Edmondson, a teenager who was visiting St. Louis with her family on Saturday for a volleyball tournament. The tournament was one that many college scouts attended. This could have been the moment that Janae took a significant step forward to her future. Instead, both her legs have been amputated as a result of the incident. When asked about race harassment at a press conference, Gardner said:

Well, I think that’s a very complex question. It’s about the people of the city of St. Louis that elected me to do a job. And what we have to do is do our job fairly and justly. There are numerous attacks on our office. There are numerous individuals that have an agenda to make sure that my office does not succeed. That is not an excuse. But at the same time, we know we do not control every part of the system. But what we can control is we’re going to fight very hard for justice in spite of the vitriol, the hate, the racist attacks, the known manipulation of the court procedures to make sure our office fails.

So Gardner is the victim.

When asked about the chain of events that allowed Riley to maim Janae for life, Gardner said:

In the end of the day, we all know the facts. I want to focus on Miss Janae Edmonson and her family because we all can point fingers, but this young lady’s life is affected by the criminal justice system right now. And we want to hold this individual accountable. But I’m not going to point blame to anybody. The buck stops with my office, and we did our job. As I said, could we do more? We could. But did we not do nothing?

A man on his way to being a career criminal ruined another person’s life. And Gardner is too busy being the victim and making this an issue of black versus white, as opposed to right versus wrong. Riley is black. Janae is white. Riley was out of jail. Janae will never walk again. Gardner is trying to water the situation down. Because in Gardner’s mind, race is more important than personal accountability. She is soft-peddling Janae’s tragedy while allowing Riley to continue to debase himself. In the name of equity.

The UK’s Daily Mail, which in many respects covers U.S. news better than 99% of the domestic outlets, notes that LSU college student Madi Brooks, who was sexually assaulted after a night at a bar before being fatally struck by a car, actually wanted to separate herself from her attackers.

From the Mail:

Madi can be heard struggling to speak as Kaivon Washington, 18, videos himself and the inside of the car after an argument allegedly broke out. The 29-second clip shows Madi appearing to tell the teenager Desmond Carter, 17, to ‘get out’ of the car so she can ‘Uber on her own’. It was recorded after Carter and Washington both allegedly raped Madi in the back of the car after picking her up at Reggie’s bar in Tigerland, Louisiana, on January 15. She then says: ‘I’m sorry that I offended you that bad’, before allegedly insulting the driver of the car, Casen Carver, 18. It comes as Carter had his charges upgraded by a grand jury to first-degree rape and is now facing life in prison for the assault. His mugshot has not been released. Washington has also been charged with raping Madi, and currently faces a third-degree rape charge – but prosecutors say that they are hoping to upgrade the charges. Carver and Everett Lee, 28, have both been charged with witnessing the two attacks on the drunk student. Defense attorney Ron Haley claims that the video shows that, while Madi was drunk she could consent. Prosecutors say it is a clear case of rape.

Let us be clear. Crystal clear. Anyone who sexually uses another human being who is under the effects of alcohol or drugs or who is mentally incapable of consent is a rapist. And a predator. End of story.

Finally, let us turn to that sideshow known as The View. On a personal note, I have deleted “The Rubin Report” and “The Daily Wire” from my podcast selections because of their regular references to this pathetic circus of self-indulgent gargoyles. Sorry, guys, I hung in there as long as I could. I guess I won’t be moving to Miami or Nashville to fight the good fight with you. I can’t stomach the clickbait or the attempts to infuriate me any longer. I doubt you’ll lose any sleep over that. But honestly, I expected better of you.

I will, however, offer this. The latest affront by Gargoyle-in-Chief Joy Behar, who is so clueless and frankly idiotic that she could not even fathom why nurses use stethoscopes, involved the tragedy in East Palestine. To put it simply, Behar said that the people of East Palestine got what was coming to them for voting for Trump. She commented:

I don’t know why they would ever vote for him,” Behar said. “For somebody, who, by the way, he placed someone with deep ties to the chemical industry in charge of the EPA’s Chemical Safety Office. That’s who you voted for in that district. Donald Trump, who reduces all safety. He did.

Courtesy of The Post Millennial:

No, Joy, Trump voters did not have this coming. The elderly, the children, the sick, and the people who just wanted to live their lives did not have this coming. The nearby communities that will be affected did not have it coming. The people who years from now may discover that they are suffering from the effects of this episode do not have it coming. I have family there. They did not have this coming, you miserable, loathsome, despicable harpy. This accident was the result of an overheated bearing, not the policies of Donald Trump, you half-wit clown. You have long shown yourself to be a narcissistic, self-righteous, uninformed, odious reptile with all of the sensitivity of a men’s room floor. This was your crowning moment. Congratulations, Joy. You are closer to the bottom than you have ever been before.

As Behar continues to bottom-feed, keep this in mind: where Biden and his bureaucracy have failed willfully and miserably, you, dear reader, can still prevail. You need no one’s permission but your own to send help to East Palestine.

Changing focus for a moment, I really did want to find common ground with you people on the Left. I agree with you on the need to solve poverty, and on many points about the environment. I agree with you about Big Pharma and insurance issues. There were so many places we could have worked together. But sadly, even that part of me that was raised a Democrat has come to realize that you care nothing for anyone but yourselves. You traffic in bodies. You traffic in lives. You traffic in souls. To my sorrow, there can be no common ground.

Like every other writer on the planet, I had been working on a series of novels, the proceeds of which I had hoped to use to start a clinic for the underserved and to provide vitamins for children in poverty. I realize that by writing this, that hope has been dashed on either side of the aisle. But a soul that is in despair beats one that has been sold. I still believe in the idea of a clinic and a vitamin program. It may take me longer to get there than with the help of the people with power and money. But I will sleep well tonight, and get up tomorrow and do it that hard way. With my soul intact. Keep your soul safe, as well.