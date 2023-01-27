Is There Something We Need to Know? The WHO Updates Its List of Meds to Stockpile for a Nuclear Emergency

On Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released an update to the list of medicines that should be stockpiled in case of what it called “radiological and nuclear emergencies.” According to the report, almost half of the organization’s member nations were unequipped for such an emergency, and the COVID-19 pandemic and other crises have highlighted the need to ensure that people have access to necessary medications and supplies. The document supersedes a 2007 report and lists the medications that should be stockpiled and how to store and manage them.

As someone who has written a few public health emergency management plans and a wildfire mobilization guide in past jobs, I can tell you it is always a good idea to update those things on a regular basis. Although 16 years may be a bit long to wait, but that’s just my opinion. So on one level, this is pretty much S.O.P. Or should be.

But the Daily Mail had an ominous and interesting point. Germany and the U.S. are sending tanks to Ukraine to help in its fight against Russia, which has enraged Putin. The Kremlin has responded that this was a blatant provocation and warned of a “global catastrophe.” Stefano Sannino, secretary general of the European Union‘s European External Action Service, commented that Russia has “moved from a concept of special operation to a concept now of a war against NATO and the West.” Sannino has also said that Putin is expected to increase attacks against civilians and non-military targets.

Kremlin spokesman Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Joe Biden was escalating the conflict as opposed to “instigating” peace. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was appreciative of the move by the U.S. and Germany but called for more sanctions on Russia and more weapons for his country. Zelenksyy stated on Thursday, “This evil, this Russian aggression can and should be stopped only with adequate weapons. The terrorist state will not understand anything else. Weapons on the battlefield. Weapons that protect our skies. New sanctions against Russia, i.e. political and economic weapons.”

People have adamantly and passionately made the case for aiding Ukraine, and the death and destruction that the Ukrainian people have suffered have been nothing short of horrific. But we are also looking at the potential for global war. Today, it is tanks. Will it be troops tomorrow? How far will it escalate? Democrats can shake their heads at that question all they want, but it is one that must be addressed. How far is the United States willing to go, and at what point is it time to discuss a cease-fire, if not an end to hostilities? Judging by the WHO announcement, things appear to have the potential to get worse. Much worse.