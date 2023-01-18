Foreign Nationals Can Now Become Law Enforcement Officers in California

With a new year usually comes new laws in most states, and California is no exception. But the state’s liberal trajectory, legislature, and governor, which seem to be arcing toward self-destruction, have spawned a list of laws that seem to be designed to solidify the progressive agenda while continuing to gently nudge the state toward ruin.

For example, the Washington Examiner highlighted some of the more interesting bills that Gavin Newsom signed last year which have gone into effect.

Police should avoid handing out jaywalking tickets unless the violation creates a danger of a collision. The legislature contends that black pedestrians were disproportionately targeted for jaywalking tickets. To be honest, I didn’t know people still got in trouble for that anymore.

The Safer Streets for All Act eliminates the prohibition of loitering for prostitution. Newsom was clear that prostitution is still illegal in the state but insisted that the loitering law unfairly targeted minorities and transgender women. I guess they don’t have to stay on just one street corner since they can’t be ticketed for jaywalking.

You are already aware of the law that allows children to come to California for gender transition treatment. The new law also prohibits out-of-state subpoenas and record-sharing by doctors. A California judge can make custody decisions in cases where a parent in another state has custody revoked from the California parent who supports the child’s transition.

And then there is SB-960. Here are some excerpts from the introduction:

(1) Existing law establishes the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training within the Department of Justice to perform various functions involving the training of peace officers. Existing law requires peace officers in this state to meet specified minimum standards, including, among other requirements, being at least 18 years of age, being of good moral character, as determined by a thorough background investigation, and being either a citizen of the United States or a permanent resident who is eligible for and has applied for citizenship, except as prescribed. This bill would provide that those standards shall be interpreted and applied consistent with federal law and regulations, as specified. The bill would remove the provision that requires peace officers to either be a citizen of the United States or be a permanent resident who is eligible for and has applied for citizenship, and would instead require peace officers be legally authorized to work in the United States, and make conforming changes. (2) Existing law establishes, within the Transportation Agency, the Department of the California Highway Patrol, under the control of the Commissioner of the California Highway Patrol. Existing law, with certain exceptions, prohibits a person who is not a citizen of the United States from being appointed as a member of the California Highway Patrol. This bill would remove that prohibition, and would make conforming changes. So, as long as you can legally work in the U.S. and meet the other regular criteria, you can be a law enforcement officer in California. And you do not have to be a U.S. citizen.

The bill’s author, State Sen. Nancy Skinner, told CBS 8 in San Diego that the change does mean that illegal immigrants will be allowed to join the ranks of the thin blue line. The law applies to people who have “full legal work authorization, under federal law; people who pay taxes and have every ability to work legally in the U.S.”

Sgt. Jared Wilson told CBS 8 on behalf of the San Diego Police Officer’s Association, “The San Diego Police Department has lost over 500 officers since July of 2020. That’s drastic. We need everyone we can to be able to be a police officer. However, we are not in favor of reducing the requirements and lowering the standards.”

The station talked about Ernesto Moron, who is a DACA recipient and graduated from UC Davis. Moron attended the academy and passed a background check, but his lack of citizenship has kept him out of the UC Police Department. While it is great to realize one’s dream, if Moron took all of the time required to complete college and his academy work, how hard would it be to become a U.S. citizen? I know it is not the easiest process, but why not declare loyalty to the country that you live in and want to serve as a peace officer?

If one wants to live and work in the U.S. and enforce its laws, why would one not want to be a citizen? Why are non-citizens being given the right to enforce laws in America? And for that matter, is there a threshold number of non-U.S. citizens in police work that needs to be reached before the calls for defunding the cops magically go away?

On one hand, California has the same potential for the morbid fascination that makes people slow down to stare at vehicle accidents. And if the madness could be contained, the state would make a great terrarium, or more appropriately petri dish, for observing the real-time effects of left-wing madness. On the other hand, the virus has long since escaped the lab and has been popping up all over the U.S.

It has been said that as California goes, so goes the nation. One inch at a time and with the declaration of the best of intentions, California is removing the things that make civilized life possible. Invoking the term “equity” does not negate the consequences of an action. It is a lesson California refuses to learn.