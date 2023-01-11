You’re Welcome: Illegals in NYC Tossing Free Food

That’s gratitude for you. Uninvited and unannounced, illegal immigrants show up at the border. And since most border towns do not have the resources to cope with the issue, said illegals have been shipped to left-wing sanctuary cities like New York City. One solution has been to house them in the four-star hotel Row NYC, near Times Square. Not too shabby, since a night at Row NYC is not expensive for the Big Apple, but the illegals are not exactly in a Motel 6. The city is reportedly paying up $400 to $500 per room per day. And on top of that, the food also comes courtesy of the taxpayers. But apparently, the would-be citizens are abusing the privilege.

A whistleblower, Felipe Rodriguez, who works at the hotel told the New York Post that the migrants don’t want the food provided by the taxpayers and are throwing out a ton of it a day on average. The migrants prefer to cook on hot plates in their rooms. And in doing so, they are tossing out sandwiches, bagels, and other donated meals.

On top of that, at least some of them appear to be treating Row NYC as Party Central. Following a World Cup watch party last year, one room was left awash in empty beer bottles and cans, and there was a fight during which at least one man was “left with a knot on his head.” A New Year’s Eve bash involving the residents involved two female illegals pulling one another’s hair, while men holding beer cans attempted to separate them. A cop showed up at the hotel to see illegal immigrants in the lobby dancing or passed out on the furniture, with broken beer bottles scattered around the room. According to the Post, the cop called it “A total sh*t show.” Rodriguez has even seen some immigrants selling drugs outside of the hotel.

Rodriguez said that the number of bags of garbage that maintenance crews pick up every day has ballooned from six or seven bags per floor to between fifteen and twenty. He weighed one bag filled with sandwiches, which was 60 pounds. He said he understands that the migrants want a hot meal and food from their homeland, which is why, despite the danger, they prefer to cook in their rooms. He said he has confiscated multiple hot plates and similar appliances. He notes that there have been many good people who came to the U.S. to realize the American Dream, but there have also been a number of incidents of drug use, violent behavior, and sexual harassment.

While Rodriguez’s sympathy is understandable, it does raise the issue that these people were not brought to the U.S. against their will. They came of their own volition, perhaps under the impression that the streets were in fact made of gold and that in no time at all they would be ensconced in their own McMansion, enjoying the good life. That’s the way it works in the U.S., right?

Or perhaps not all of them are “yearning to breathe free,” as Lady Liberty is wont to say. Not everyone who claims to be a refugee, or for that matter is a refugee, is necessarily a good person. Immigrant status does not automatically confer sainthood. And the fact that a number of these guests seem to be enjoying a relatively easy life with no expectations set for their behavior does not bode well for their future in this country. But then again, why should they be any different than your average U.S. college student, or social justice warrior living in their parents’ basement or college dorm, or a host of other people who were born in the USA?

On second thought, they should fit right in.