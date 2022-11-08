Whitmer's Last-minute Live-shot COVID-dodge Clown Show

Incumbent Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may know where all the ballots are hidden, but she does not seem to think she has a lock on the Wolverine State. That could be why she apparently did such an awful job of pretending that she had an equipment malfunction during a live shot Monday. She was in the midst of an interview with the morning show hosts on Fox 2 in Detroit. The anchor asked her if she had any regrets about the way she handled the COVID-19 pandemic. I could explain it to you, but why do that when you can watch the train wreck for yourself? Tudor Dixon’s comments alone are worth a look:

We hope Gretchen Whitmer can get back on air to answer this question about her disastrous COVID policies (or will the equipment mysteriously malfunction again?): pic.twitter.com/ovLTn2PLDs — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) November 7, 2022

“Did I do that when I touched the ear thing?” Sheesh. At this point in her term in office, she should know that an “ear thing” is an “earpiece.” Unless, of course, this is her first interview (insert laugh track here).

Related: The Top Five Excuses Democrats Will Use When They Get Annihilated on Election Day

But the anchor posed a legitimate question, to which Whitmer did not have any answer. This, after all, was the governor who trapped people in their homes, shuttered businesses, kept kids out of school, and prevented people from buying seeds — supposedly to keep COVID-19 from spreading, for crying out loud. She even faced lawsuits over the nightmares she created. On top of that, she lived as if those rules did not apply to her, which of course, they did not. And once the cat was out of the bag about the vaccine and disease itself, COVID became an embarrassment for those who had seen it as a chance to rule by fiat. Like Whitmer. And besides, “touching the ear thing” does not turn it off. But she was definitely fooling with it and she may have subtly and conveniently pulled it out of her ear. Technical issues my … ear. She just didn’t want to answer the question so close to Election Day. Her COVID tactics are still fresh in the minds of Michiganders, and they are still stinging from them.

Going into today, Whitmer does not enjoy as comfortable a lead as she has had in the past. Fox News reported on Nov. 1 that Dixon had closed a gap of 17 points in September to 8.6. That may not be enough to give Dixon the win unless people have not been entirely up-front with the pollsters. That has been known to happen, but I wouldn’t hang my hat on it. Be that as it may, a lead of almost nine points does not exactly constitute being home-free. And since Whitmer doesn’t have a point to spare, she “broke” her “ear thing” rather than face the music. And while the anchor had a legit question, the hosts also were quick to shrug it off.

There is a chance that the people in Michigan are in store for four more years of the same old (expletive). While inflation has been trending as an important issue in Michigan, so has abortion. And it will be interesting to see what “problems” affect the balloting there. After all, turning a republic into a “democracy” is a tough job. And let’s be honest; you just can’t do that in one day.