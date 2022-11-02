Poll: Most Voters Would Not Back Candidates Who Support Transitioning Children

Have you secretly been under the impression that the media and the people seeking social credit and the clicks that come with it have been gaslighting when it comes to transgender issues involving children? Have you long held that you have been gaslit to believe that you are a member of a small, backward community of Puritans who are destined for the ash heap of history while the rest of society sashays toward a wonderful rainbow? Did you catch the smell of cattle excrement in the air? You were right. You have been gaslit. And what’s more, you are not alone.

Since we are on the last lap of the election season, at least until uncounted 121,500 ballots, plus or minus, are suddenly found stuck to the bottom of someone’s shoe, polls are all the rage. Since most of the easy polls have already been conducted, the Post Millennial decided to strike out for opinions unknown. The site commissioned a poll by The Trafalgar Group and Convention of States Action. The question: Would you vote for a candidate who supports sex changes or gender transitioning treatments for minors? The poll found that 72.7 of Americans are unlikely to vote for such a candidate. To break it down:

63.3 percent said they would not vote for a candidate who backed transitioning

9.4 percent said that they were somewhat unlikely to vote for one.

13.3 percent said somewhat more likely

14.1 percent said that they were very likely to cast a vote for a pro-transition candidate

The voters were split about as you would expect when the results were analyzed along party lines: 96.5 percent of Republicans said that they would not vote for the hypothetical candidate, while 79.2 percent of independents agreed. Only 26.2 percent of Democrats said no, and 16.5 percent they were less likely to vote for such a candidate. Also, 28.2 percent said they were somewhat more likely to support the candidate, and 29.1 percent said they were very likely to do so. Finally, 85.4 percent of Hispanics polled said that they would not vote for a candidate who supported transitioning children.

See? You weren’t wrong. And you are not in the minority. The Post Millennial quoted Mark Meckler, who is the president of the Convention of States:

“As with so many other election 2022 issues, the far left has gone too far in pushing unrestricted Transgender procedures for any child at nearly any age without any restrictions. Voters–most of whom are parents–know that this policy goes wildly beyond common sense in a country where we restrict entertainment, alcohol use, medications, driving, voting, and even criminal sentencing for minors. Average Americans, regardless of party, have a sense that things are out of control and there are no adults in the room.”

Meckler is right, particularly when he says that “unrestricted wokeness” has impacted voting decisions and that the midterms will bear that out. But the takeaway here is that despite what the media (broadcast, social, and print) may tell you, despite what your government (federal state, and local) may say, you are not wrong. And you are not in the minority. Even if there is a red wave that hits the shore with a resounding crash on Election Day, the Leftists will be back. They will be back with their media, their lies, and their intimidation. It may be the trans issue again, it may be abortion, hell, at this point it could be anything. But you are in the right, and you are not alone. Don’t let them shut you up or shut you down.