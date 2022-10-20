Fetterman Stays Quiet While Biden Says Gisele Will Be a 'Great Lady in the Senate'

With the 2022 campaign season quickly approaching its crescendo or implosion depending on your political perspective, Joe Biden made a whistle-stop in Pittsburg to stump for John Fetterman. Or maybe his wife, Gisele Fetterman. Biden also was there to cheer the renovation of a bridge that collapsed last year, according to Fox News.

There were a few things that seemed a little out of place. First, Biden said he would keep his remarks brief for Fetterman’s sake. Over the last few months, concern has been raised over Fetterman’s ability to speak and comprehend the spoken word, which has been attributed to a stroke in May. Also, Fetterman himself said nary a word throughout the event. This drew the attention of a few people, as reported by The Post Millennial:

Why didn’t John Fetterman speak at his event with Joe Biden? 🤔 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 20, 2022

Looks like Biden concluded his remarks. Did Fetterman not speak? https://t.co/D2UqierQwg — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 20, 2022

John Fetterman is in such bad shape that they didn’t even let him speak at the event with noted dementia patient Joe Biden. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 20, 2022

Undoubtedly, this was planned. Fetterman can rarely if ever string together a coherent sentence, and Joe Biden is, well, Joe Biden, as evidenced by the way he wrapped up his appearance in this video from Fox. After a somewhat coherent end to his speech, Biden either became confused or briefly danced the hokey pokey before turning himself about and finding his way off the stage:

No one–and I repeat, NO ONE–who had anything to do with planning this event wanted Fetterman to do anything but stand there in a suit that looked as if it was borrowed for the occasion or had been fished out of the back of his wardrobe after years of disuse. Had those two engaged in conversation, or if both had spoken, Tucker Carlson, Greg Gutfeld, and everyone at PJ Media and the rest of the Townhall affiliates would have had enough material to last until next Wednesday. Glenn Beck would have gotten an entire hour out of it, and Sean Hannity would have talked about it in his own non-stop fashion for at least a segment and a half. Breitbart would have put it on the front page, and God only knows how far the Daily Wire would have taken it out for a ride. Ben Shapiro would have talked his lips into traction over this. He would have needed reconstructive surgery at the end of that monologue.

And why shouldn’t they? I mean, sure, the jokes practically write themselves here, but boiled down to the essence, we have a world leader and possibly a future legislator who are obviously dealing with serious cognitive issues. This is important, not only in matters of state but in establishing confidence at home and abroad. The Democrats know this but are standing there with their fingers in their ears shouting “La, la, la, at least they’re not Republicans. La, la, Donald Trump! La, la, la abortion! La, la, la, January 6th!” As long as Joe is kept on a short leash and Fetterman keeps his mouth shut unless absolutely necessary, maybe they can get through the midterms.

Also telling was a line in Biden’s speech. He said, “John, thank you very much for running, I really do appreciate it. And Gisele, you’re gonna be a great, great lady in the Senate.”

Huh? Gisele? Excuse me Mr. President, but what does she have to do with this? Why does she get to be a great lady in the Senate and Fetterman himself gets the equivalent of a perfunctory nod and a handshake? Shouldn’t it have been something along the lines of “John, you’re going to do great in November and I’m looking forward to working with you for the benefit of the American people.” See, how hard was that? I came up with that all on my own.

Of course, it is not exactly a state secret that Jill Biden is one of Joe’s primary handlers. There are plenty of videos and news stories that attest to this fact. And it is also known that Dr. Jill can be very protective of her husband and is trying to preserve the narrative that he is functioning as he should. And Gisele Fetterman recently went ballistic and demanded that heads roll after it was made public that Fetterman needed closed-captioning to get through an appearance on NBC.

Clearly, neither man is fit for his respective position and both depend on their wives for the sake of appearances. The fact that the Democrats are willing to accept that indicates that they are more concerned about their positions of power than national welfare. But whatever gets you through the night, Donkeys. If only you weren’t trying to drag us along.