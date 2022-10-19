Ohio Democrats Play the Race Card Twice and Lose Both Times

For years, Democrats have had the race card at their disposal. But it is one thing to have the race card in your hand, it is another thing entirely to know how to play it. Or, maybe in the case of the Ohio Senate race, playing the race card when you meant to pull out your Park Place deed during a game of Monopoly.

In a recent debate, Republican challenger J.D. Vance took Democrat incumbent Tim Ryan to school when Ryan “went there” and insinuated that Vance had racial issues. Vance quickly disassembled Ryan and his narrative.

Vance’s wife is an Indian-American.

The above exchange should have been a signal to the Ohio Donkeys to take another tack. But, no, the Left only has so many hits on its playlist and decided to recycle the former Number One Golden Oldy, “Republicans are Racists,” once again. This time, it was the Cleveland Plain Dealer, which has endorsed Ryan. Last week, someone who has the job title of editorial cartoonist and the nuance and subtlety of a diarrhetic rhinoceros created the piece below:

The Cleveland Plain Dealer, which endorsed Tim Ryan over the weekend, just published a pretty outrageous cartoon mocking JD Vance’s wife, a second generation Indian-American pic.twitter.com/Gut07aYRli — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) October 18, 2022

Because the Democrat Party has been the North American distributor of racial problems for more than a century, the Plain Dealer probably thought that people would see that it was being witty and ironic by using a racially charged remark to call someone a racist. But even if the move has worked in the past, the paper forgot the old maxim: “Past performance is not indicative of future results.” Or something similar to that. But, as another old saying goes, “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.” See also: “F**k around and find out.”

The public reaction surely had Ohio leftists clutching their NPR tote bags and ordering a double mimosa with Sunday brunch. A sampling of Twitter’s reactions includes:

The Fish Wrap’s gone hard left over the last few years. Freedom of speech and expression. They have every right to show how tasteless and tacky they can be! It’s not even close to funny. How lame. You would think people would use better judgment. did not know the klan owned the cleveland plain dealer? who would have known? indian hatred in cleveland? PD is trash and has been trash for a while. A long while. Apparently the left can’t cartoon either This may be the worst political cartoon I’ve ever seen. Bigotry is funny. To Democrats. It’s different when they do it. It always is. Wow! Racist much? I guess unveiled racism and bigotry are OK so long as you align left… Of course CPD will only double down and be “celebrated” for it. Would be a class move for @RepTimRyan to decline the endorsement to show this sort of discourse is not OK.

And on and on and on it went, with an occasional lib trying unsuccessfully to salvage something from the wreckage. This may have been one of the most insightful comments:

Why is it always the outfits that plead, racism is everywhere, are the outfits that spew racism eventually? This has been challenged and proven as much as Pythagoras’ theorem. It’s a mathematical fact at this point.

For far too long, Leftists have considered themselves the arbiters of what is racist and what it is not, and they have gotten away with it for so long that they are tone-deaf to racism itself. In other words, they feel justified in making racist remarks under the guise of combatting racism.

Related: J.D. Vance DOMINATES in Ohio Senate Debate

The Plain Dealer will be back with more, as will the rest of the Ohio Democrats. Because who J.D. Vance is is not nearly as important as who they want him to be.