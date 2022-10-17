Racism Is the 'Precious' of the Left

Kelisa Wing is in charge of diversity, equity and inclusion, or as Gad Saad puts it, diversity, inclusion, and equity (acronym joke) for the Department of Defense Education Activity. This is the education arm of the Pentagon. What does it do?

DoDEA operates 160 schools in 8 Districts located in 11 foreign countries, 7 states, and 2 territories across 10 time zones. There are nearly 900,000 military connected children of all ages worldwide, of which more than 66,000 are enrolled in DoDEA schools and served by more than 8,000 educators. All schools within DoDEA are fully accredited by U.S. accreditation agencies.

Wing is currently being investigated for the following Tweet:

I am so exhausted by these white folx in these PD sessions this lady actually had the CAUdacity to say that black people can be racist too…I had to stop the session and give this lady the BUSINESS… we are not the majority, we do not have power. (A thread) why ask for assistance

Aside from the grammar, spelling, and punctuation displayed by an education expert, one can see where Ms. Wing falls on the political spectrum. A recent article by Fox News Digital sheds even more light on the situation. During her tenure with the Department of Defense, Wing twice endorsed a book by Ta-Nahesi Coates, entitled Between the World and Me.

It is an anti-police book and contains the following quote about the first responders during the 9/11 attacks: “They were not human to me. Black, white, or whatever, they were menaces of nature; they were the fire, the comet, the storm, which could — with no justification — shatter my body.”

Keep in mind that these are the same responders who rushed headlong into the carnage and inferno of the twin towers and the Pentagon itself on that day, putting their well-being aside for a higher calling. Coates has said that these people are not human, and Wing agrees. In 2018 she pushed for the book to be used in classrooms. She advocated the book again during an online equity summit for the DoDEA in 2021. Wing also co-authored a children’s book about defunding the police.

Charles Blow, in an op-ed for the New York Times entitled “A Revealing Racist Rant in LA,” tried to capitalize on the racist comments last year by three members of the Los Angeles City Council by asserting that Hispanics are poised to become the newest inductees into the ranks for white supremacy. The Blaze notes that the four people involved in the controversy involved in the incident are Hispanic — and Democrat. So naturally, these people must be under the sway of MAGA propaganda. Blow asserts that Republicans have courted and coddled intra-minority racism. Yeah, and I’m going to start as a power forward for the Utah Jazz this season.

The Blaze also reports that Blow was promptly ripped for the piece, but I promise you that there were true believers out there looking at their screens while murmuring “Yesss…yessss. We hate the Republicanses. We hate them! Nasty dirty MAGASESS!”

Race has become the Precious of the Left. The one ring to rule us all and the one ring to find us. The one ring to bring us all and in the darkness bind us. Without it, the movement collapses. If it is lost, Mordor falls and its sway over the world evaporates in the sunlight. Without it, the Left loses power that it cannot afford to gamble away. Rather it is to be hoarded, strengthened, and wielded to terrible effect. It is the one ring that controls all others, and it seems almost impossible to defeat, which is why the Left continues to clutch it so tightly and use it for purposes great and small.

One of the reasons people continue to read The Lord of the Rings is because it contains themes that are universal and not confined to a particular point in history. Themes like friendship, duty, good versus evil, all the usual stuff people say when talking about the books and, to some degree, the films. Also included in those themes are greed, a desire for power, and what those things can do to the soul. You have probably at least seen the movies, so you know the backstory of Gollum. If you don’t know what I am talking about, go read the books, for crying out loud.

In the second chapter of The Fellowship of the Ring, Gandalf tells Frodo the story of how Gollum acquired the ring, describing not only how the ring twisted Gollum into a monster, but how he transformed himself:

The murder of Déagol hunted Gollum, and he made up a defense, repeating it to his ‘precious’ over and over again as he gnawed bones in the dark until he almost believed it. It was his birthday. Déagol ought to have given the ring to him, It had obviously turned up just so as to be a present, It was his birthday present, and so on, and on.

It has been said that if a lie is repeated often enough the public will accept it as the truth. And so it goes for the people who spread those lies. Their consciences may trouble them initially, but those feelings can be assuaged by the notion that even a lie, if it’s told to uphold a greater good, is necessary and perhaps even beneficial.

But the time comes when the lie has become so ingrained and feeds a person’s soul so much, that it naturally evolves into the truth. It has to become the truth; otherwise, an entire values system, and in this case a political ideology, is at risk of collapse. And soon other lies need to be told to support the original lies “and so on and on.” Until no one knows the truth, and no one cares.