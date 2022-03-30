The People v. Oregon, Part Two

Seriously, is there something in the water in the Pacific Northwest? Or has it just attracted the worst in humanity? No sooner did we tell you about the Oregon fourth-grade teacher who thought he was luring two teenage girls to a hotel room and then went to jail than another Oregon teacher is under investigation following a complaint about bad behavior.

KOIN reports that Dean Wright, a teacher at Judson Middle School, has been placed on paid administrative leave for allegedly posting inappropriate images online, which were allegedly viewed by some students. School principal Alicia Kruska called the report on Wright “concerning” in a letter to parents, adding that the district is cooperating with local law enforcement. No other information was available at the time since the district was treating the issue as “a confidential personnel matter.”

The Post Millennial dug a little deeper. In addition to allegedly sending nude selfies to a student (which it is now claimed was done by mistake), Wright was also a fan of imparting his views on CRT and pronouns to his students and making his students use those pronouns. You can see the video at the link above. He served as the chair of the school’s Equity Committee and also promoted Stamped (For Kids) by Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds. Interestingly enough, Wright also aired his grievance on Twitter about being “pissed” that gay history was not taught alongside Black History. So put that in your woke bong and smoke it, Oregon. I’ll say it again: it must be terribly exhausting to be a lefty.

Seriously, Oregon, get it together.

Actually, it isn’t right to lay this all on Oregon. The Pacific Northwest has been attracting leftists like an event horizon for years, so the preponderance of this behavior can be likely be linked to the demographics. Like remoras clinging to the belly of a Great White progressive shark.

One thing that should become increasingly evident as the news continues to ooze is that progressives do not hold a double standard but in fact a triple standard. There is the standard to which they hold everyone else, a standard to which they hold their collective, and apparently a private standard for themselves. So long as one can shout and post opinions that can be used to club the right or anyone else over the head, one is free to indulge in whatever adventures one wishes, even if said adventures cross the line or victimize someone else. Even if Wright never intended to send the photo to one of his students, the group FreeOregon wondered aloud why the man had naked pictures of himself alongside the phone numbers of his students.

Clearly, it is easy to accuse others of missing the bar when you have no bar to clear yourself. As long as you get the pronouns right.

SPEAKING OF PRONOUNS…

You had better watch your language during your next doctor’s appointment or it could be back to the House of Pain for you.

Fourth-year Wake Forest medical student Kychelle Del Rosario tweeted on March 29 that she jabbed a patient twice during a blood draw for making a crack about her “pronoun pin.” Complete with a cute little laughing emoji. The patient saw Del Rosario’s She/Her pin and asked what other pronouns there could be such as “it.” It seems that jape inspired Del Rosario to administer a little punishment to make sure the patient understood the new rules.

The lines have been drawn, and the progressives aren’t even telling you where they are. Watch your backs. And your kids.