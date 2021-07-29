Is the Harris Brand Poison for Midterm Democrats?

Holy Corn Pop, Batman! Could there be trouble for them thar Dems? Maybe, but I doubt it. Hot on the heels of the news that the Harris/Biden White House’s popularity has dipped in the Golden State, the word is out that Democrats may be nervous about the Kamala Effect on the next election. A recent YouGov poll showed that unfavorable opinions of future President Kamala “25A” Harris hit a rate almost double that of favorable opinions. In fact, the Daily Caller reported her unfavorables at 46%. Ditto from Real Clear Politics. And keep in mind that future former President Joe Biden’s approval ratings were down to from 56% in June to 50% as of July 21, according to Gallup.

So 25A’s ratings are even worse than Biden’s. With the midterms on the horizon, the smell of donkey sweat is becoming palpable. Since endorsements from an administration are often key to a campaign, an appearance by the VP could theoretically be problematic. I say theoretically, since the Ministry of Truth will certainly have multiple cracks at changing these numbers long before your local Democratic Party chairperson drops by your house to give you your vaccination and cast your ballot for you. So really, it may be a moot point. Team Harris has not commented. But then, given the work environment in the VP’s office, who could blame them?

A source close to Harris commented to The Hill, “No one is coming out and saying she’s doing an amazing job, because the first question would be ‘On what?’ She’s made a bunch of mistakes and she’s made herself a story for good and bad.” So why no love for the presumptive president-to-be?

It may be that Biden is so unpopular at this point that 25A has been overshadowed by his ineptitude. That is definitely a possibility, but not a major factor. At this point, Biden is more pitiable than anything else. That is not to say that he hasn’t been incredibly destructive in an amazingly short span of time. But even the most stringent conservatives realize that he was promised his ride behind the Resolute Desk to woo white voters away from Trump. He is a senile old man trotted out specifically for his age and gender; an attempt to recall the glory days of Carter, Clinton, or Lord help us, Jed Bartlett, who wasn’t even a real president.

Is it her abysmal history in California? The Kamala Kackle? Maybe it is the epic story of how she escaped her stroller during a civil rights march to search for “fweedom.” (As someone whose parents actually pushed him in a stroller during a civil rights march in the ’60s and who, by all accounts, caught a cold because if it, I call B.S. on principle.) Perhaps it is the fact that even Democrats could not put her forward as president despite their fetish for leveraging color and gender at every turn.

Or maybe it is simply the fact that progressives know they have botched it. The economy is down, prices are up, and we hate one another with a vitriol that has not been seen in decades. We are a joke in the international community and you have to decide which kidney to sell to buy a used car for God’s sake. And they are looking at the businesses they lost, and one contradictory statement after another about COVID-19. People may not admit it, but they realize that today’s progressive agenda was yesterday’s Alpo. And even 25A can’t laugh that off.