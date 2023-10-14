Eric Adams Finally Grows a Pair, Says Hamas Must Be 'Destroyed Completely'

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is known around the Big Apple for many things, but testicular fortitude hasn’t been one of them, until Saturday.

Adams gave a brief speech where he stepped up and went to bat for Israel at a time when many leftists are screaming insanities about Israel launching a “disproportionate response” to Hamas’ recent savagery, though I can’t personally think of a response that could match the depravity of mass rapes, people being burned alive, and children massacred.

“Thank you. Thank you. And I am not going to be long. I’m going to give you four words, ” Adams began in a speech that went just over four minutes. Those four words turned out to be, “We’re not all right.”

He continued:

We are not all right when we see young girls pulled from their home and dragged through the streets. We are not all right when we see grandmothers being pulled away from their homes and children shot in front of their families. We are not all right when right here in the City of New York you have those who celebrate at the same time when the devastation is taking place in our city.

Adams was just getting started:

And I want to thank my religious leaders throughout this city of all religious groups who reached out to us and clearly stated that they denounce the hatred and the antisemitism that was displayed on one of the holiest days of the year. This was intentional. This was bitter. This was nasty. This was something that shows Hamas must be disbanded and destroyed immediately.

Adams may be the voice that can finally mend the fences between New York City’s black and Jewish communities, which have a long history of violence and mistrust.

And so I say to you, I’m not here because I’m your mayor. I’ve been in Israel as a state senator, I protected the community of the city in general but specifically the Jewish community as a police officer. I stood with you as borough president. And now I’m here today to say not only am I the chief executive of this city, but I’m your brother. I’m your brother.

Pro-Palestine crowds gathered outside the Brooklyn home of Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to show support for Hamas. Many were arrested. Clearly, Schumer isn’t a conservative member of the Supreme Court.

Adams, in the darkest hour of Israel’s existence, stepped up and showed that he can actually lead when things are bleak.

Your fight is my fight. That swastika not only displays the pain of antisemitism, it displays the pain of racism among African Americans. You marched with us with Dr. King. You stood with us with all the fights we have. And I’m saying we’re going to stand with you and stand united together. And we don’t have to be all right. We should be angry at what we saw. Thank you, Israel.

I’m not a big fan of Adams, but I give credit where it is due. Adams, long seen as a feckless buffoon, had his “George Bush on the rubble of the World Trade Center” moment.

You can read the full transcript here or watch it below. Don’t mind the mood music.