New Low: Friends of Slain Brooklyn Antifa Soy Boi Create GoFundMe Page for Themselves

Claudia Morales watched as Brian Dowling “randomly” stabbed her lefty activist boyfriend, Ryan Carson, to death in the neo-hipster, ghetto-riffic Brooklyn neighborhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Advertisement

FACT-O-RAMA! In his 1980 hit song, “You May Be Right,” Billy Joe sings about a list of crazy things he has done, including, “I walked through Bedford-Stuy alone.” “Bed-Stuy” has been a ghetto for decades. In the past eight years, trust fund hippies have invaded the largely black neighborhood, and the two cultures don’t always mix well as many black folks don’t take kindly to basketweavers who “ironically” sip Pabst Blue Ribbon as they gentrify historically black neighborhoods.

Carson left a legacy of Marxist hate on social media, even celebrating the death of Rush Limbaugh. His moll, Morales, has been photographed wearing an “ACAB” t-shirt, (ACAB is an anagram for All Cops Are B**tards).

Though Morales didn’t run, scream, or call the police as her boyfriend was getting filleted, a group of his friends was quick to set up a GoFundMe page to procure funds for… themselves.

This is incredible. I heard about the Ryan Carson GoFundMe and assumed it was for funeral costs. Nope. His friends are raising money for themselves. https://t.co/PhU87oZpiA — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 5, 2023

According to the internet tip-cup page, Ryan’s friends are asking people to donate $20,000 so that Morales, who some suggest refused to give a description of her man cub’s killer, and other friends can take off time to grieve. As of this writing, they’ve wrangled $71,330.

Advertisement

FACT-O-RAMA! My mother died suddenly on a Thursday. I was back on stage by Saturday.

The ghoulish online panhandling page reads:

Hi everyone. We are a collective of Ryan’s close friends, reeling from a brutal loss. We are asking for your help on behalf of his partner in easing the burden and stress of this horrifying situation so that we can have space and time to grieve, and remember Ryan. Immediate needs are to offset the costs of working class people taking time off of work to properly mourn. If you Google ‘Ryan Carson’, you’ll hear (and now see) about the tragedy that struck on early Monday morning. But if you look past the breaking news, you’ll see news on his legislative victories, you’ll probably find his social media accounts filled with thoughts and memories, and you’ll find collections of his artistic works to date. We hope you may find his thoughts on mutual aid, his works of advocacy, and understand that his radical principles of community care, justice, and dismantling an individualized profit-centered way of life are worth carrying forward in our own communities. It is this time of remembrance and healing that will allow for reflection; we thank you in advance for any material support you can provide. In pain and gratitude,

Ryan’s Friends

Advertisement

A since-deleted post from a donor read something along the lines of, “I will happily pay the $5 minimum donation to say you’re disgusting for profiting off the death of your boyfriend.”

You can watch Dowling murder the former Antifa activist in the video below. After putting a knife into Carson’s heart, Dowling kindly spits at Morales.

White supremacist society has been obsessing over this case where a white man, Ryan Carson, died after a fight with a mentally ill youth, Brian Dowling. White racists deem Ryan a “leftist”, but he’s white, so they flip-flop between attacking the dead & having sympathy. [Graphic] https://t.co/sI5dRIrO7d pic.twitter.com/OmjRAI4mOl — Bold Justice (@bold_justice) October 6, 2023

Authorities apprehended a teary-eyed Dowling in his home near the crime scene, and he is being charged with second-degree murder.