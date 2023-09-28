Toxic Masculinity: Trans Woman Blames Testosterone for Making Kiddie Porn

Robyn Wong, a woman living as a man and working at a daycare center, drew a 25-year sentence in prison for making and possessing child pornography.

Wong’s position at a child daycare center in San Francisco gave her opportunities to film kids from four to six years old, most of whom were Hispanic. She showed law enforcement over 400 photos and videos of children, some of which were taken in the restroom at the daycare center where she worked. One of the files shows the rape of a girl who appears to be six or seven years old.

FACT-O-RAMA! The government’s press release regarding Wong’s contemptible crimes dutifully refers to Wong as a man despite the fact that she is a woman.

The press release reads in part [GRAPHIC WARNING]:

Wong pleaded guilty to the charges on April 24, 2023. According to his plea agreement, Wong admitted that beginning March 19, 2021, while he was employed at a daycare facility in San Francisco, he surreptitiously took sexually explicit photos and videos of prepubescent minors at the facility while they were going to the bathroom. Wong acknowledged that the children were approximately four to six years old and that the photos and videos he captured depicted the prepubescent minors’ genitalia. Wong admitted that he distributed those videos and images online in group chats and in private messages.

A report from San Francisco Public Safety News (SFPSN) goes into more repulsive detail, including Wong’s sharing of the horrific content with other pedophiles online.

Wong filmed naked and par­tially-dressed boys and girls in her care be­fore shar­ing them with other pe­dophiles in in­ter­net chat rooms. She ma­nip­u­lated chil­drens’ gen­i­tals and en­cour­aged them to touch her in­ap­pro­pri­ately, de­scrib­ing in graphic de­tail fur­ther abuse she wished to per­pe­trate. Her phone con­tained videos cre­ated by oth­ers which in­clud­ing footage of the gravest pos­si­ble sex­ual abuse of young chil­dren.

'Trans man' and prolific paedophile Jace Wong has the genetic disorder Trisomy X. When mixed with testosterone, this creates 'sexual urges that can't be effectively controlled'. Despite this, her doctors put her on "abnormally high" levels of testosterone https://t.co/XMYcIdi35n — ripx4nutmeg (@ripx4nutmeg) September 28, 2023

But this never happens

SFPN locked step with the local law enforcement announcement and immediately went to work shielding Wong from her detestable crimes. Check out the first paragraph of its report:

A woman re­ceiv­ing high doses of testos­terone in a bid to switch gen­ders – treat­ment that had “noth­ing short of med­ically dis­as­trous” li­bido-boost­ing ef­fects – was sen­tenced to 25 years’ im­pris­on­ment to­day for a cat­a­log of child abuse con­ducted at the San Fran­cisco and Liv­er­more day­care cen­ters where she worked.

We are expected to believe a woman who has chosen to take testosterone is somehow not to blame for her actions. That’s akin to saying, “The drunk driver isn’t at fault for killing those three people because he was hammered.”

Wong’s lawyers suggested the testosterone treatments were at least partially to blame for Wong’s actions.

“It is ar­guable that the med­ical pro­fes­sion­als in­volved in [Wong’s] gen­der tran­si­tion should have ex­er­cised greater over­sight and pro­vided more guid­ance to this, at the time, young woman about the po­ten­tial bi­o­log­i­cal in­ter­ac­tions of testos­terone and her ge­netic dis­or­der,” Wong’s lawyers argued.

Related: But This Never Happens: Biological Male Identifying as Trans Arrested for Molesting Daycare Infant

Wong’s defense agreed to a 25-year sentence rather than life in prison. Though many trans men living as females are sent to women’s prison, the defense and judge agreed that Wong will be incarcerated with females, lest she, ironically, fall victim to rapists.