Toxic Masculinity: Trans Woman Blames Testosterone for Making Kiddie Porn

Robyn Wong, a woman living as a man and working at a daycare center, drew a 25-year sentence in prison for making and possessing child pornography.
Wong’s position at a child daycare center in San Francisco gave her opportunities to film kids from four to six years old, most of whom were Hispanic. She showed law enforcement over 400 photos and videos of children, some of which were taken in the restroom at the daycare center where she worked. One of the files shows the rape of a girl who appears to be six or seven years old.
FACT-O-RAMA! The government’s press release regarding Wong’s contemptible crimes dutifully refers to Wong as a man despite the fact that she is a woman.
The press release reads in part [GRAPHIC WARNING]:
Wong pleaded guilty to the charges on April 24, 2023. According to his plea agreement, Wong admitted that beginning March 19, 2021, while he was employed at a daycare facility in San Francisco, he surreptitiously took sexually explicit photos and videos of prepubescent minors at the facility while they were going to the bathroom. Wong acknowledged that the children were approximately four to six years old and that the photos and videos he captured depicted the prepubescent minors’ genitalia. Wong admitted that he distributed those videos and images online in group chats and in private messages.
A report from San Francisco Public Safety News (SFPSN) goes into more repulsive detail, including Wong’s sharing of the horrific content with other pedophiles online.
Wong filmed naked and partially-dressed boys and girls in her care before sharing them with other pedophiles in internet chat rooms. She manipulated childrens’ genitals and encouraged them to touch her inappropriately, describing in graphic detail further abuse she wished to perpetrate. Her phone contained videos created by others which including footage of the gravest possible sexual abuse of young children.
'Trans man' and prolific paedophile Jace Wong has the genetic disorder Trisomy X. When mixed with testosterone, this creates 'sexual urges that can't be effectively controlled'. Despite this, her doctors put her on "abnormally high" levels of testosterone https://t.co/XMYcIdi35n
— ripx4nutmeg (@ripx4nutmeg) September 28, 2023
But this never happens
SFPN locked step with the local law enforcement announcement and immediately went to work shielding Wong from her detestable crimes. Check out the first paragraph of its report:
A woman receiving high doses of testosterone in a bid to switch genders – treatment that had “nothing short of medically disastrous” libido-boosting effects – was sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment today for a catalog of child abuse conducted at the San Francisco and Livermore daycare centers where she worked.
We are expected to believe a woman who has chosen to take testosterone is somehow not to blame for her actions. That’s akin to saying, “The drunk driver isn’t at fault for killing those three people because he was hammered.”
Wong’s lawyers suggested the testosterone treatments were at least partially to blame for Wong’s actions.
“It is arguable that the medical professionals involved in [Wong’s] gender transition should have exercised greater oversight and provided more guidance to this, at the time, young woman about the potential biological interactions of testosterone and her genetic disorder,” Wong’s lawyers argued.
Related: But This Never Happens: Biological Male Identifying as Trans Arrested for Molesting Daycare Infant
Wong’s defense agreed to a 25-year sentence rather than life in prison. Though many trans men living as females are sent to women’s prison, the defense and judge agreed that Wong will be incarcerated with females, lest she, ironically, fall victim to rapists.