Lefty Lunacy: Half of Wisconsin's Trans Inmates Have One Thing in Common

The Daily Signal has reported that just over 50% of Wisconsin’s transgender prison population (men who live as women) have been found guilty of committing at least one sex-based crime. The data was uncovered by the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project.

Data from as late as July 2023 shows that 81 of the 161 male-born transgender criminals incarcerated in Wisconsin (50.3%) were convicted of sexual abuse or sexual assault. These charges are in addition to other, non-sex-related crimes for which they are also convicted.

The Daily Signal claims the crimes committed may include, but are not limited to, the following offenses:

Forced viewing of a sexual act

Rape

Incest

Sexual intercourse without consent

Enticing a child

Indecent behavior with a child

Sexual intercourse with a child

Sexual exploitation of a child

Sexual exploitation by a therapist.

The Daily Signal reached out to the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections (DOC) to see if the transgender inmates were being housed with women. No direct answer was received, but they were directed to Wisconsin’s DOC policy website.

One of the inmates, Mark Allen Campbell, was convicted of raping his ten-year-old daughter and drew a 34-year sentence. A judge declared Campbell, who decided he was a woman six years into his sentence, would be moved to a women’s prison as he awaited his tax-payer funded gender transition surgery.

FACT-O-RAMA! Campbell’s 2013 request for gender reassignment surgery was denied. However, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decided this was a violation of Campbell’s Eighth Amendment rights, which protect prisoners from “cruel and unusual” punishments.

That nonsense didn’t go over with everyone, such as Mike Howell, a Heritage Foundation Oversight Project director.

“Men belong with men and men only in prison,” Howell stated. “Putting sex offender men claiming to be women in cells with women is another reason the world laughs at America’s moral decline. Prison is for punishment, not degenerate sexual behavior.”

What could possibly go wrong with housing men in prison with women?

This man raped a female prisoner at Riker’s Island in New York City.

Here is another in Illinois.

A pedophile serial killer was caught sexually assaulting a developmentally disabled female prisoner.

This guy impregnated two prisoners.

These rapes aren’t just an “American thing.” They occur in the UK too.

QUESTION-O-RAMA! How many rapes will the left allow before they house men with men? How many will they deem “acceptable?”