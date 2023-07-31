This Is Not a Drill: They Aren't Even Trying to Hide Their Skullduggery Now. Stand Up, My Fellow Americans

I, your humble, unvaccinated, and completely non-suicidal PJ Media columnist (one of many), need you to read this and pass it on to your normie neighbor.

We need normies to wake up and realize our house is on fire and the globalists lit the fire. If our normie neighbors and family members won’t jump on board and face the smoke, we will all cook. We will eat bugs warmed up on electric stoves. We will bike or bus, instead of drive, to our jobs. We will be enslaved.

Like China, we will have money taken from our accounts if a radar gun clocks us going fast.

In China, the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is linked with citizens' Digital IDs. High-tech speed cameras instantly dock driver license points and deduct fines from the digital wallet of those who speed.pic.twitter.com/SrjQWHKk9i — BoreCure (@CureBore) July 29, 2023

FACT-O-RAMA! When the regular Janes and Joes get involved, things happen. We can’t be stopped. The swamp, the globalists, the commies, and the tyrants pushing the mythical—yes mythical—trans ideology know their gooses geese ganders are cooked. Patriotic Americans will not—cannot—be denied, (I defer to my lovely team of editors to hash out my gooses/geese/ganders situation).

By now, you likely know that Hunter Biden’s prison-bound former BFF Devon Archer is scheduled to ruin the Biden crime family on Monday before the House Oversight Committee. You may have heard that the lamb fries in the DOJ have decided that Archer, who was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for trying to swindle $60 million from a Native American tribe, is set to be arrested and begin his sentence on the very day he is expected to testify against the Biden racketeers.

This means the Bidens aren’t even trying to hide the fact that they are corrupt to the whites of their eyes. The good-for-nothing tricksters are no longer even attempting to hide their chicanery. They assume we will take it, and that is on us.

Like a man who openly cheats on his wife, the Bidens break laws—and possibly commit treason—and laugh, assuming we plebes will shut up and take it.

We Americans (some of us) happily bent our knees and raised our sleeves, and invited a “vaccine” into our bodies. We obeisantly stood on stickers at the Piggly Wiggly and wore three masks to “save the grannies.” It was all lies. And many Americans complied. We got “bread and circused.”

Aim Small, Miss Small

Klaus Schwab and his jet-setting commie prags know that We the People have foolishly embraced an “it can’t happen here” mantra, despite the fact that our grandparents fought tyranny—or worse, survived a camp. Two generations later, we feel bulletproof. We are fools.

A former landlord of mine in Brooklyn had his Auschwitz serial numbers tattooed on his arm. My great uncle Harry had enough German mortar shrapnel in his legs to set off the metal detectors at Detroit Metro Airport. Oh, but we are special?

It’s time to wake up, every day, and say, “What can I do to preserve liberty as it has been preserved for me?”

I have some ideas;

Write your representatives and senators and tell them you're awake to what's happening. Demand action! Take a day to go to a peaceful protest Become an activist Share this article. It's not a joke. They want to enslave us

Be ungovernable! 💪🏼👊🏼 whose with me 😈

( ͡ᵔ ͜ʖ ͡ᵔ ) pic.twitter.com/ozPc5AK8Ee — lisahsmithlhs (@lisahsmithlhs) July 27, 2023

I swear, we can win this. Get involved now. I’ll buy the bourbon when it is over. Don’t sit back. Do not let them steamroller us. Don’t get “bread and circused” into compliance.

Be ungovernable. Be an American. Be a patriot.

The bourbon and steaks are on me when it’s over, and I ain’t cookin’ my steaks on a light bulb.