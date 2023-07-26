BREAKING: Kevin Spacey Walks! Acquitted on All Counts of Sexual Assault

Actor Kevin Spacey, 64, was found not guilty on a bevy of sex charges Wednesday by a London jury.

Spacey was acquitted on all charges which included:

Seven charges of sexual assault

One charge of “causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent”

One count of “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity.”

The charges — all from four men — stemmed from when Spacey worked as the artistic director at London’s Old Vic Theater. The Oscar winner teared up as the not-guilty verdicts were read aloud. Spacey’s legal counsel suggested three of the four men lied and one was intoxicated.

FACT-O-RAMA! In England, a barrister is defined as a, “specialist in court advocacy and independent sources of legal advice to their clients. UK barristers are most likely to be self-employed and working in chambers.” They also wear silly wigs.

Spacey’s barrister even played the LGBT card in court, even though all the accusers were men.

“It’s not a crime to have sex, even if you’re famous, and it’s not a crime to have casual sex. And it’s not a crime to have sex with someone of the same sex because it’s 2023 not 1823,” barrister Patrick Gibbs KC declared during the trial.

Spacey’s former A-list career is full of hit movies, including “The Usual Suspects,” “L.A. Confidential,” “American Beauty,” and — ironically — the sleeper film “Consenting Adults.”

Spacey was famously fired from his hit Netflix show “House of Cards” for alleged sexual misconduct. He was accused of groping a production assistant who was taking Spacey to the hospital after sustaining a hand injury during a promotional shoot.

A judge ordered Spacey to pay the production company a whopping $31 million.

INSIDE BASEBALL-O-RAMA! Spacey “cruised” a gay friend of mine who was standing at a urinal in the men’s room at a black-tie awards show. Spacey’s “handler” retrieved the iconic actor before he had a chance to speak with my friend, who was honored just to be cruised by Spacey.

Spacey was also sued by two men — one of them actor Anthony Rapp — who claim Spacey made sexual advances toward them when they were only 14 years old.

The suit alleged that Spacey “intentionally and voluntarily and without plaintiff’s consent engaged in an unwanted sexual advance with a 14-year-old and grabbed then-infant plaintiff, Anthony Rapp’s, buttocks, lifted him onto a bed and laid on plaintiff’s body.”

The other plaintiff explicitly stated that he and Spacey had sex when the victim was only 14 years old. Rapp’s lawsuit floundered, and he was ordered to pay Spacey $39,000.

Yet another criminal case from Nantucket was dropped when the accuser refused to testify against the legendary actor. Two more accusers died before they had their day in court. Writer Ari Behn never took legal action before he passed away, and a California massage therapist died and his lawsuit was summarily dropped.

Spacey, whose career has been gutted over years of sexual allegations, has yet to be found guilty of sexual assault.