Kevin Spacey Charged With 'Penetrative Sexual Activity Without Consent' in England…Isn't That Rape?

The fall from grace is even farther than Kevin Spacey thought.

The Oscar-winning actor has just been charged with four counts of sexual assault in the UK. The allegations involve three alleged victims and stem from 2005 to 2013. Spacey was the artistic director at the Old Vic Theater in London from 2004 to 2015.

Actor Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in the UK, Crown Prosecution Service sayshttps://t.co/sGFTXcbC3f — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) May 26, 2022

The prim and proper British are also charging him with the separate crime of “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.” Spacey has denied the allegations.

The Usual Suspect

English law enforcement interviewed Spacey in 2019 but did not arrest him. The charges come after more police interviews took place in April of 2022.

Spacey was written off the hit Netflix show House of Cards after allegations of sexual misconduct, one involving an 18-year-old man and another alleging Spacey sexually accosted a 14-year-old boy.

FACT-O-RAMA! An arbitrator ruled in November 2021 that Kevin Spacey must pay production company MRC, which produced the show House of Cards, almost $30 million restitution for money they had invested in a show Spacey could no longer be a part of due to allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

For our VIPs: Is This Why Biden Nominated Someone With a Soft Spot for Sex Offenders to SCOTUS?

Spacey has never been convicted of sex crimes. He has twice had charges against him dropped, once because the plaintiff had died.

The Old Vic Theater has apologized for the Spacey allegations. Theater execs claim a “cult of personality” led to leadership not responding to the allegations when they arose.

The alleged victims are now in their 30s and 40s but were obviously much younger when the attacks supposedly took place. Their exact ages are as of yet unknown.

British prosecutors will neither confirm nor deny that Spacey will be extradited to the UK to face his accusers in a trial.