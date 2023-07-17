BREAKING: Yet Another Train Derails, This One Near Philly; Evacuations Underway

Fifteen to 20 cars of a 40-car train carrying hazardous materials derailed in Whitemarsh Township, Pa., roughly 40 minutes north of Philadelphia, just before 5:00 a.m. Monday.

Hazmat crews were called in, and evacuations began on Camburn Road.

FACT-O-RAMA??? WCAU is reporting that a white substance was leaking out of a tanker, but WPVI is claims non-hazardous silicone pellets are the only things leaking from a car.

No injuries are being reported at this time.

“Whitemarsh Emergency Services is investigating the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in the Plymouth Meeting section of Whitemarsh Township,” according to a Whitemarsh Police Department Facebook post. “The derailment is located in the area bounded by Flourtown Road, Joshua Road, and Stenton Avenue.”

🚨 evacuation underway after PA train derailment pic.twitter.com/mlxbd8wiPS — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarliBonnita) July 17, 2023

CSCX and Norfolk Southern officials are already on the scene, alongside members of the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety Emergency Response Team.

Monday’s derailment is one of dozens to occur this year, the most notable of which was in New Palestine, Ohio, where hazardous material belched into the soil and waterways on February 3, 2023.

Hazmat crews decided to burn much of what leaked out, sending clouds of hazardous fumes into the air.

On July 3, 2023, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine asked President Biden to declare a major disaster for East Palestine. This request came on the deadline of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) extension request.

Norfolk Southern has thus far reimbursed East Palestine and the state of Ohio for costs related to the tragic derailment, which has killed local animals, reportedly including pets, and tens of thousands of fish in nearby waterways.

“The possibility remains that the voluntary support provided by Norfolk Southern could at some point in the future cease, and this declaration is needed to ensure that the State and federal government use all resources available to step in and provide the community with needed assistance,” Governor DeWine stated in a letter to Biden.

“Because of the unique nature of this incident the state is still working to identify current needs and evaluate the future impacts this disaster will have on individuals and the community,” DeWine’s letter continued. “In addition to the physical and mental health impacts, there have been economic impacts. Homeowners and business [sic] have seen property value decline and loss of business as people are hesitant to come into the community.”

President Biden couldn’t be bothered to visit East Palestine, a pro-Trump community. Former President Trump did visit and brought much-needed supplies to the town.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.