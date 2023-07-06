The Left Circles the Wagons, Insists Philly Shooter Is Not a Trans BLM Supporter

A mass shooter in the liberal, war-torn fecal cavity called Philadelphia broke all the narratives, and the left is wetting their crocks over him/her/them/zhim/wud.

The black, male transvestite mass shooter, Kimbrady Carriker, 40, strutting the latest styles in bulletproof vests, went on a rampage with a pistol and an AR-15 style a semi-automatic rifle. He left five men dead and two children injured, including a two-year-old who was shot four times in the legs.

SHOCK: White supremacists have infiltrated the BLM movement and are using it as cover to shoot and kill Black people. Racist BLM supporter Kimbrady Watson Carriker was named as a suspect in a Philadelphia mass shooting.https://t.co/3i426R5p6A — @amuse (@amuse) July 4, 2023

Carricker can be seen in photos from his now-locked Facebook account, wearing women’s clothing, including a saucy brassiere and fashionable hair weaves.

BILLY MAYS-O-RAMA! But wait, there’s more! Carriker is also a supporter of BLM.

The libtards, fearing a wave of irritable bowel syndrome, hate that a black trans dude and BLM supporter killed five black men and injured two black kids. Thus, as decreed, the hacks in the lefty Pravda press — all of whom claim to disdain “gun violence — are already running cover for Carriker. They’re trying to suggest right-wingers are pushing “a lie” that the shooting suspect is a trans BLM supporter with articles such as this one: Right-Wingers Push Lie That Philly Shooting Suspect Was Trans BLM Supporter.

The aforementioned article denies the shooter is yet another transgender wacko because the apparatchiks in the Philly DA’s office say so:

However, it’s not true. “There was some confusion initially about Mr. Carriker’s gender identity, and in a news conference on Tuesday, authorities used the pronouns ‘they/them’ to describe him,” The New York Times reports. “But on Wednesday, officials from the district attorney’s office said they had no information indicating that the suspect considered himself anything but male.”

I guess the pronouns and women’s unmentionables — considered sacrosanct proof of ladyhood by the commies — are suddenly no longer validation of living in Chicksville.

FACT-O-RAMA! The Michigan House recently approved a bill that, if passed into law, will make using the wrong pronouns a felony, punishable by five years in jail and a hefty $10,000 fine.

Carricker told police that he ventilated seven people because “all these guys are out there killing people,” and apparently he thought he would help end “gun violence” by perforating seven more victims.

The shooting is yet another kick in the non-binary crotches of leftists everywhere as they struggle to pretend trans people are mentally healthy folks who just want to live in peace. Carricker’s is at least the third shoot-em-up by a gender-confused person in less than a year.

SILVER LINING-O-RAMA! Carricker’s meemaw assured us that he was a good boy. And a neighbor claims Carricker even fancied himself a “town watchman” and thus had to carry a gun.

The left has been pushing the myth that most mass shooters are drooling white men in MAGA hats despite story after story proving otherwise.