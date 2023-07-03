Never Mind Canada, France Is Burning

France finally had a night of relative calm after five nights of rioting following the police killing of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouck, a troubled Muslim of Algerian and Moroccan descent.

FACT-O-RAMA! Roughly 10.3% of France’s population was born outside of the nation’s borders. A large portion are Muslims from North Africa and Asia. Many live in poor, racially mixed neighborhoods known as “banlieues”.

Police shot Merzouck after he attempted to drive off during a traffic stop.

Muslim rioters took to the streets and burned cities and towns all across France for five nights. Town Halls have been sacked, stores have been looted, and hundreds of cars have been torched. Schools and libraries have been burned as well.

A burning car was driven into the home of Vincent Jeanbrun, the mayor of L’Hay-les-Roses, as his wife and two young children were asleep inside. One of his children was injured and his wife broke her leg escaping the flames. She is expected to spend the next three months recovering.

French Rioters are now attempting to assinate Politicians. Vincent Jeanburn, Mayor of L’Haÿ-les-Roses – a small town five miles outside Paris – had a car rammed into his house before rioters set the home ablaze as his wife and children slept. He described the attack as “an… pic.twitter.com/et8jl9bNdF — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) July 2, 2023

“People talk about riots, but for those of us who have to deal with all this, it’s not riots, it’s war,” the town’s Police chief declared referring to the civil unrest as “race riots.”

“I am terribly shocked by what happened last night here and around France,” Zartoshte Bakhtiari, the mayor of Neuilly-sur-Marne, told Newsweek, going so far as to refer to the rioters as “barbarians and savages.”

IRONY-O-RAMA! Rioters allegedly beat up the man who is the president of “Angels of Peace,” a pro-immigration group that supports keeping refugees in France.

It turned out that the person who was beaten by MusIims in France was the president of the "Angels for Peace" association, which works to keep refugees in France. #FranceRiots #FranceHasFallen #FranceOnFire pic.twitter.com/6sQUnlNKQW — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) July 3, 2023

As expected, the sally-bois of Antifa have been involved in the rioting as well, while the jackpuddings at the Communist News Network (CNN) have referred to the ongoing violence as “protests.”

Sunday evening seemed calmer, with only 137 arrests nationwide.

French President Macron’s administration has been calling on Muslim parents to keep their kids indoors. The average age of the rioters was only 17 years old. Some were as young as 12.

“It’s not up to the national police or the gendarmerie or the mayor or the state to solve the problem of a 12-year-old setting fire to a school. It’s a question of parental authority,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin snapped to reporters.

Exclusively for our VIPs: Is Diversity™ Our ‘Greatest Strength’? Paris on Fire Says Otherwise

Not a PJ Media VIP yet? Click here to sign up!

Several thousand protestors have been arrested thus far and hundreds of police have been injured. A firefighter was killed battling a blazing car in an underground garage.

Macron canceled a planned visit to Germany so that he can attempt to manage the ongoing carnage.