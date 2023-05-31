Biden Sex Assault Accuser Tara Reade Flees to 'Safety' in Russia

Tara Reade — who claims she was sexually attacked by then-Senator Joe Biden in 1993, when she worked on his staff — has defected to Russia. She claims she no longer feels safe in the U.S. after publicly accusing Biden of sexually assaulting her.

FACT-O-RAMA! Reade’s mother called Larry King’s show in the 1990s and spoke of her daughter being sexually assaulted by a “prominent senator.” She asked for advice on how to proceed, as the local police offered no help.

Reade announced her move to Moscow during a press conference in Russia with Maria Butina, a former Russian spook who was arrested after infiltrating the National Rifle Association (NRA). Butina was released from prison and is currently working in Russia’s Parliament.

BREAKING: A Statement and Press Conference from Tara Reade @ReadeAlexandra https://t.co/BixNvE1TGs — Tara Reade 🐎 (@ReadeAlexandra) May 30, 2023

Reade opened her Moscow press conference by saying she was “happy to be here” and “felt safe.”

GROPE-O-RAMA! At least seven women have accused Biden of touching them inappropriately. Biden has repeatedly denied Reade’s accusation. In 2019, Biden apologized for touching women inappropriately.

Reade then spoke of the dangers she felt in the U.S.A., claiming numerous threats against her, her family, and even her pets.

“As I move forward, I hope to find safety here,” Reade declared. “I appreciate my friends in Moscow, Russia, that have opened their arms to me and given me that safety, including Maria Butina.”

“I just didn’t want to walk home and walk into a cage or be killed, which is basically my two choices,” Reade explained.

NOT A SHOCK-O-RAMA! Reade also claimed she overheard Biden discussing wanting to go to war with Russia back in the early 1990s.

Reade declared she contacted a “who’s who” list of Democrat bigwigs in 2019 after Biden became a presidential candidate for the 2020 election, including Nancy Pelosi, AOC, Bernie Sanders, and Dianne Feinstein, and received no response from any of them.

She claimed Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told her he was worried about her safety in the U.S.

I want my fellow American citizens to really hear this, if they see this, you know, don’t be intimidated. because I’m not. I’m not going to be intimidated bullied or silenced. I’m going to speak out and I’m willing to speak under oath about the corruption I witnessed and the crimes I experienced. And it is remarkable that Joe Biden raped me when I worked for him at the U.S. Congress and I:m supposed to be the fugitive. That is ridiculous and it is unacceptable. and I don’t accept it. As I move forward I hope to find safety here. – Tara Reade

Reade then asked about applying for Russian citizenship. She promised to be a good citizen, then asked if she could also remain an American citizen.

Reade went on to — somewhat obsequiously — sing the praises of Russia, including their GMO-free foods, and to denigrate what she called “Russophobia” in the U.S.

It’s suspicious that Reade chose Russia as her “safe space” until one considers the FBI and DOJ are targeting pro-lifers, parents who attend school board meetings, and your meemaw for flying a Betsy Ross flag on her porch. A woman accusing Joe Biden of sexual assault probably has reason to be scared.