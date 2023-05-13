Low Even for Democrats: New York Boots Homeless Vets From Hotels as Biden's Border Boarders Hit the Empire State

Sanctuary state?

Roughly 20 veterans — some from the Vietnam War — were told to pound sand and vacate the hotels they called home, just as New York State is about to open its doors to a surge of illegal immigrants from Biden’s wide-open southern border. Coincidence? Not according to Sharon Toney-Finch, the CEO of the Yerik Israel Toney Foundation, (YIT) who is herself a disabled vet.

“Our veterans have been placed in another hotel due to what’s going on with the immigrants,” Toney-Finch told the New York Post.

“One of the vets called me on Sunday,” Toney-Finch continued. “He told me he had to leave because the hotel said the extended stay is not available. Then I got another call. We didn’t waste any time.”

Fifteen of the vets got booted from a hotel in Newburgh, N.Y., located in Orange County, where Eric Adams has been trying to dump his unwanted “visitors.”

Orange County execs filed two lawsuits: one against Eric Adams for sending illegal immigrants to their region, and one against the hotels that are booting our veterans.

FACT-O-RAMA! New York City Mayor Eric Adams sent 82 of his “refugees” to the crime-stricken town of Newburgh. All of the illegal immigrants were single men.

Toney-Finch said the hotels didn’t admit to her that the vets were being displaced by the wave of illegal immigrants, but the timing tells her otherwise. The homeless veteran advocate claims the vets were only two weeks into a four-week stay when they were told to vacate.

“Shining a light on this is important because we need to make sure these hotels know how important it is to respect the service of our veterans before they kick [them] out of hotels to make room,” GOP State Assemblyman Brian Maher declared. “They really ought to think about the impact on these people already going through a traumatic time.”

“Whether you agree with asylum-seekers being here or not,” Maher continued, “we can’t just ignore these veterans that are in our charge that we are supposed to protect, the New Yorkers and Americans.”

Why would American hotels boot our sacred veterans to make room for illegal immigrants? Cha-ching!

“They want to get paid more,” Toney-Finch assured the New York Post. “That’s so unfair, because at the end of the day, we are a small nonprofit, and we do pay $88 a day for a veteran to be there.”

No one knows for sure how much the Big Apple is paying the hotels to house the border-crossers, though Manhattan hotels received up to $190 per immigrant.

A judge forced Adams to stop sending his illegal immigrants to Orange County but not before several busloads arrived.

Booting homeless veterans out of hotels for illegal immigrants is a new, lower low for Democrats who always seem to favor “various demographics” over people who have fought for our nation.

Meanwhile, Marine veteran Daniel Penny was recently arrested in NYC for defending a subway car full of commuters against Jordan Neely, a crazy homeless person labeled one of New York City’s top 50 most at-risk homeless people. Donors have sent Penny over $1 million for his defense.