Brutal Mass Shooting in Alabama, Soon to Be Memory-Holed, Leaves Four Dead, 20 Injured

Twenty-four people were shot Saturday night at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Dadeville, Ala., population 3,000.

FACT-O-RAMA! A mass shooting is when four or more people are shot, not including the shooter, in a fluid situation. Hence, when a transgender shooter killed three people — and himself — in 2017, it was not considered to be a mass shooting.

There are few details, but sources confirm that four people are dead and 20 are wounded, most of them teens.

The shooting took place at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio around 10:30 p.m.

FACT-O-RAMA! A reporter from Alexander City Outlook stated that the police were being “tight-lipped” regarding the identity of the shooter and whether anyone is in custody; however, they claim there is no danger to the public at this time.

Local law enforcement held a press conference on Sunday but revealed little.

Dadeville Police Chief Jonathan Floyd requested that the investigation be turned over to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

A crowd of roughly 250 people gathered at the local hospital awaiting news about loved ones.

Local high school sports star Philstavious Dowdell, one of the confirmed deaths, is the brother of the girl for whom the party was thrown.

Yet another mass shooting took place this week in Louisville, Ky.

Police say shots were fired into a crowd of hundreds of people gathered Saturday night in Chickasaw Park around 9 p.m. Two people were killed, and four others were wounded, one seriously.

FAKE NEWS-O-RAMA! The Communist News Network (CNN) referred to mass shootings as a “distinctly American phenomenon,” but actual evidence proves CNN is lying (again). The U.S. ranks #11 in mass shootings deaths per capita.

Again, police haven’t revealed any information regarding possible suspects.

This shooting takes place less than a week after a seemingly left-leaning gunman killed five people and wounded nine, including a police officer, in what is being called “workplace violence.”

Gun Violence Archive lists 163 mass shootings thus far this year. What you won’t see from the mainstream media — but you will read here because I post it as often as I can — there have also been at least 306 defensive shootings in the same time frame.

Thus far, the tragic shooting in Dadeville appears to not involve an “angry white man,” which the left is quick to blame for mass shootings, though as I’ve reported, this is not the norm.

We can expect the usual responses from the libs that guns, not criminals who use them to kill, are bad.

The left will call for the end of “gun violence” even as big, blue cities refuse to punish the people causing so much chaos.

It’s all a ruse to take your guns. Leftists will gladly sacrifice thousands of lives to disarm We the People.