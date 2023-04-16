'Bad Thoughts': Trans Teacher Canned for Wanting to Shoot Students

Flordia transgender teacher Alexander Renczkowski — who prefers to be called “Ashlee” — was fired from his teaching gig at Fox Chapel Middle School in Spring Hill, Fla., after stating he wanted to “shoot some students.”

Hernando School Superintendent John Stratton sent a letter to parents letting them know that, due to “details not previously known,” Renczkowski would “be removed from all student contact and, pending the outcome of the district’s review, no date has been determined for a return to duty.”

An incident reports states that Mr. Renczkowski was upset after he “learned about a social media post where people were talking negatively about her [sic] sexual orientation.”

Renczkowski also told the counselor he “has suicidal thoughts.” He also mentioned he had three handguns back home and “wanted to shoot some students due to them not performing to their ability.”

Naturally, parents were upset to hear Mr. Renczkowski’s comments.

“Anybody that makes a comment like that should not be working in a school,” Mike Martini, father of a student at Fox Chapel, said. “If a student made that comment there would be charges pressed. The child would be expelled.”

“Having bad thoughts”

Moms for Liberty obtained an incident report detailing how an assistant principal approached Renczkowski after hearing about his alarming statements about guns and wanting to shoot students. Renczkowski told the assistant principal he was “having bad thoughts.”

Shortly afterward, a judge intervened and signed a risk protection order, which allowed police to search Renczkowski’s home and confiscate his guns.

Renczkowski was initially allowed to return to work.

Parents showed up to a school board meeting demanding to know exactly what Renczkowski’s comments were. Stratton refused to answer them, leaving many parents concerned and angry.

“I just was very upset and furious at the fact that they would allow a teacher to still work here with students, knowing that she [sic] said that,” Aramis Rosario, parent of a Fox Chapel pupil, stated.

Some parents wanted to keep their kids home until the teacher was fired, which eventually happened late last week.

Renczkowski’s firing comes on the heels of a transgender person killing six people at a Christian school in Tennessee, three of whom were only nine years old, including the daughter of the pastor of the church that hosts the school.

The shooter was said to have “mental health issues” and left behind a manifesto, which authorities still haven’t released.